Live updates from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is conducting its annual Blue-White Game.
Scroll down below to view their updates on Twitter.
The intra-squad scrimmage was to be televised live on the SEC Network starting at 7 p.m. and is available on WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
Below are some links to stories about the Wildcats and UK recruiting from the past week. At the bottom is a team roster to help follow along during the game.
Six ways to draw a first impression from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game on Friday
College basketball scandal isn’t slowing down commitments from top-ranked recruits
High expectations for Kentucky in college basketball coaches’ poll
Not all SEC coaches convinced college basketball corruption can be eliminated
Kentucky adds exhibition vs. Morehead State to benefit hurricane victims
‘Sky’s the limit’ for Immanuel Quickley, say current Kentucky basketball players
With early signing period nearing, how close is Calipari to landing more commitments?
KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18
No
Player
Pos.
Class
Ht.
Hometown
0
Quade Green
G
Fr.
6-0
Philadelphia, Pa.
1
Sacha Killeya-Jones
F
So.
6-10
Chapel Hill, N.C.
2
Jarred Vanderbilt
F
Fr.
6-9
Houston, Texas
3
Hamidou Diallo
G
Fr.
6-5
Queens, N.Y.
4
Nick Richards
F
Fr.
6-11
Kingston, Jamaica
5
Kevin Knox
F
Fr.
6-9
Tampa, Fla.
10
Jonny David
G
Jr.
6-2
Pittsburgh, Pa.
12
Brad Calipari
G
So.
6-0
Franklin Lakes, N.J.
13
Jemarl Baker
G
Fr.
6-4
Menifee, Calif.
14
Tai Wynyard
F
So.
6-10
Auckland, New Zealand
22
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G
Fr.
6-6
Hamilton, Canada
25
PJ Washington
F
Fr.
6-7
Dallas, Texas
30
Dillon Pulliam
G
Jr.
6-3
Cynthiana, Ky.
32
Wenyen Gabriel
F
So.
6-9
Manchester, N.H.
Comments