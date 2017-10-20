Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) drove between teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and Wenyen Gabriel during Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena last Friday.
Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) drove between teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and Wenyen Gabriel during Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena last Friday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) drove between teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and Wenyen Gabriel during Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena last Friday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Live updates from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 20, 2017 6:21 PM

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is conducting its annual Blue-White Game.

Scroll down below to view their updates on Twitter.

The intra-squad scrimmage was to be televised live on the SEC Network starting at 7 p.m. and is available on WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

Below are some links to stories about the Wildcats and UK recruiting from the past week. At the bottom is a team roster to help follow along during the game.

Six ways to draw a first impression from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game on Friday

College basketball scandal isn’t slowing down commitments from top-ranked recruits

High expectations for Kentucky in college basketball coaches’ poll

Not all SEC coaches convinced college basketball corruption can be eliminated

Kentucky adds exhibition vs. Morehead State to benefit hurricane victims

‘Sky’s the limit’ for Immanuel Quickley, say current Kentucky basketball players

With early signing period nearing, how close is Calipari to landing more commitments?

KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18

No

Player

Pos.

Class

Ht.

Hometown

0

Quade Green

G

Fr.

6-0

Philadelphia, Pa.

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

So.

6-10

Chapel Hill, N.C.

2

Jarred Vanderbilt

F

Fr.

6-9

Houston, Texas

3

Hamidou Diallo

G

Fr.

6-5

Queens, N.Y.

4

Nick Richards

F

Fr.

6-11

Kingston, Jamaica

5

Kevin Knox

F

Fr.

6-9

Tampa, Fla.

10

Jonny David

G

Jr.

6-2

Pittsburgh, Pa.

12

Brad Calipari

G

So.

6-0

Franklin Lakes, N.J.

13

Jemarl Baker

G

Fr.

6-4

Menifee, Calif.

14

Tai Wynyard

F

So.

6-10

Auckland, New Zealand

22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G

Fr.

6-6

Hamilton, Canada

25

PJ Washington

F

Fr.

6-7

Dallas, Texas

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

Jr.

6-3

Cynthiana, Ky.

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

So.

6-9

Manchester, N.H.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  