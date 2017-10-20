Outside shooting wasn’t UK basketball’s ‘forte’ in Blue-White Game

With a team composed of freshmen and inexperienced “veterans,” Kentucky figured to be rough around the edges in the Blue-White Game on Friday. In that sense, this first dress rehearsal did not surprise.
Earlier this preseason, Coach John Calipari said that perimeter shooting would not be UK’s “forte” this season. It was not in this Blue-White Game, which the Blue team won 88-67 in front of an announced crowd of 15,530.
The game gave future opponents reason to do what Calipari said he expects them to: Sag defenses into the lane in order to invite the Cats to shoot from the outside.
UK did no sharpshooting facing the basket. Instead, the current Cats depended on a familiar strategy for scoring: heavy on drives to the basket, lobs and points off transition.
Thirteen of 39 first-half baskets came from shots other than drives, lobs or dunks. Kevin Knox and Quade Green accounted for seven of those.
Overall, 20 of the 59 baskets were produced by face-the-basket shots. That included three-pointers by walk-ons Jonny David and Dillon Pulliam in the final 10 seconds.
Knox, who earlier in the week was voted to the media’s preseason all-SEC first team, led all first-half scorers with 18 points. PJ Washington added 16. Quade Green, who logged time for both teams, scored 13 points in the first half.
As might be expected in a mid-October scrimmage by a team made up largely of freshmen, there were many fouls. The teams combined for 22 in the first half. Knox had four fouls inside the first eight minutes.
Three players left the floor at halftime with three fouls each: Nick Richards, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Washington.
Highlight plays by Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came early in the second half. Knox sparked a cheer with a flying fast-break dunk. The next possession saw Gilgeous-Alexander elude Pulliam with a behind-the-back dribble en route to a fast-break layup.
This Blue-White Game failed to produce the big, if meaningless, numbers of previous such games.
Knox led all scorers with 22 points. Washington added 21.
Of the “veterans,” Wenyen Gabriel led the way with 19 points.
The track record suggests no guarantee that big numbers in the Blue-White Game meant impressive numbers in the season.
The record gaudy numbers for a Blue-White Game came in 2011. Terrence Jones scored 52 points, a record for the event, and grabbed 16 rebounds.
That game also saw Doron Lamb score 31 points. Three other players posted double-doubles: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (21 points, 10 rebounds), Anthony Davis (27 points, 13 rebounds) and Kyle Wiltjer (17 points, 11 rebounds).
Afterward, Calipari referenced the Harlem Globetrotters. “I bet you we’d be really good against the Washington Generals right now …,” he said. “We’ve got to be a great defensive team, and we’re not right now.”
Of course, that Kentucky team won the national championship, but a balanced attack meant no eye-catching statistics.
Isaiah Briscoe scored 39 points and had 10 assists in last year’s Blue-White Game. Two years ago, Skal Labissiere scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
In 2012, Archie Goodwin made two of three three-point shots en route to scoring 32 points. He averaged 14.1 points and shot only 26.6 percent from three-point range in the 2012-13 season.
In 2009, Darnell Dodson scored 26 points. He averaged 6.0 points in the 2009-10 season.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Next game
Thomas More at Kentucky
What: Exhibition
Where: Rupp Arena
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 27
TV: SEC Network
