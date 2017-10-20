By the numbers: Breaking down Kentucky’s Blue-White box score

The University of Kentucky tipped off its 2017-18 men’s basketball season with its annual Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

For the record, the Blue defeated the White, 88-67.

Here are some key numbers from the scrimmage:

15,530: Friday night’s announced attendance, the second-largest crowd ever for a Blue-White Game behind last year’s 16,089.

22: Game-high points scored by forward Kevin Knox.

64.3: Knox’s shooting percentage from the field Friday. The freshman was 9-for-14 from the field, 1-for-3 from three-point range and 3-for-6 from the foul line.

2: The number of Wildcats who did not play Friday night. Freshman guard Jemarl Baker has been battling knee soreness. Freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt is out, possibly until January, with a foot injury. With the roster reduced to 12 players several suffered from cramping in the second half, and a running clock was instituted in the closing minutes.

49.2: Kentucky’s collective field goal shooting percentage. The teams put up a combined 120 shots and made 59.

44.8: Kentucky’s collective three-point shooting percentage. The teams put up a combined 29 threes and made 13.

61.5: Kentucky’s collective free throw shooting percentage. The teams put up a combined 39 foul shots and made 24.

12: The number of rebounds by freshman Nick Richards, a team high. Freshman point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was next with eight.

7: The number of assists by freshman point guard Quade Green, a team high. Gilgeous-Alexander was next with five.

5: The number of turnovers by Gilgeous-Alexander, a team high. Green committed four. The teams combined to commit 25 miscues.

11: Blocked shots collectively by the Cats. Richards led the way with eight.

9: Wildcats who scored in double figures. Kevin Knox 22, PJ Washington 21, Wenyen Gabriel 19, Quade Green 18, Hamidou Diallo 15, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14, Nick Richards 10, Sacha Killeya-Jones 10, Tai Wynyard 10.

