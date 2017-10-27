UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s UK game vs. Thomas More

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 27, 2017 2:14 PM

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky exhibition basketball game against Thomas More in Rupp Arena:

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster.com.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network　　

Where to find SEC Network:　

▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

SEC Network broadcast team: Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Pat Bradley, analyst.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

INTERNET　

Live blog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s live blog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton John Clay and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, postgame video and more after the game is over.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18

No

Player

Pos.

Class

Ht.

Hometown

0

Quade Green

G

Fr.

6-0

Philadelphia, Pa.

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

So.

6-10

Chapel Hill, N.C.

2

Jarred Vanderbilt

F

Fr.

6-9

Houston, Texas

3

Hamidou Diallo

G

Fr.

6-5

Queens, N.Y.

4

Nick Richards

F

Fr.

6-11

Kingston, Jamaica

5

Kevin Knox

F

Fr.

6-9

Tampa, Fla.

10

Jonny David

G

Jr.

6-2

Pittsburgh, Pa.

12

Brad Calipari

G

So.

6-0

Franklin Lakes, N.J.

13

Jemarl Baker

G

Fr.

6-4

Menifee, Calif.

14

Tai Wynyard

F

So.

6-10

Auckland, New Zealand

22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G

Fr.

6-6

Hamilton, Canada

25

PJ Washington

F

Fr.

6-7

Dallas, Texas

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

Jr.

6-3

Cynthiana, Ky.

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

So.

6-9

Manchester, N.H.

  Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

    Kevin Knox acknowledged cramping, shooting in Blue-White Game are topics

Kevin Knox acknowledged cramping, shooting in Blue-White Game are topics

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed
PJ Washington: 'I've got to take it to another level'

PJ Washington: 'I've got to take it to another level'
Calipari wants to see 'more motor' from PJ Washington

Calipari wants to see ‘more motor’ from PJ Washington

