Box score from Kentucky’s 103-61 win over Thomas More

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 103-61 victory over NCAA Division III Thomas More College in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is a home exhibition game for charity against Morehead State on Monday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Kevin Knox, 27
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 10
Assists: Quade Green, 7
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 2
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.
Comments