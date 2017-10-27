Kentucky freshman Jarred Vanderbilt had to sit out Friday night’s exhibition opener with a foot injury but seemed to enjoy his teammates’ performance from the bench.
UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 103-61 win over Thomas More

October 27, 2017 9:25 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 103-61 victory over NCAA Division III Thomas More College in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home exhibition game for charity against Morehead State on Monday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 27

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 10

Assists: Quade Green, 7

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

  Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time

    After making three of four three-point attempts in Kentucky’s 103-61 win over Thomas More, Quade Green talks about his shooting and conditioning.

Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time

After making three of four three-point attempts in Kentucky’s 103-61 win over Thomas More, Quade Green talks about his shooting and conditioning.

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

  Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'?

    Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox reacts to teammate Wenyen Gabriel calling him a silent assassin after scoring 27 points in UK’s 103-61 win over Thomas More.

Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'?

Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox reacts to teammate Wenyen Gabriel calling him a silent assassin after scoring 27 points in UK’s 103-61 win over Thomas More.

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

  Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off

    After Kentucky’s exhibition win over Thomas More, Wenyen Gabriel talked about the emphasis on conditioning.

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off

After Kentucky’s exhibition win over Thomas More, Wenyen Gabriel talked about the emphasis on conditioning.

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

  So much for the new patient John Calipari

    Kentucky coach John Calipari admitted he couldn’t keep his pledge to be more patient with his young team, which rolled to a 103-61 exhibition win over Thomas More on Friday.

So much for the new patient John Calipari

Kentucky coach John Calipari admitted he couldn’t keep his pledge to be more patient with his young team, which rolled to a 103-61 exhibition win over Thomas More on Friday.

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

  Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

    Kevin Knox acknowledged cramping, shooting in Blue-White Game are topics

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

