Box score from Kentucky’s 103-61 win over Thomas More

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 103-61 victory over NCAA Division III Thomas More College in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home exhibition game for charity against Morehead State on Monday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 27

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 10

Assists: Quade Green, 7

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

After making three of four three-point attempts in Kentucky's 103-61 win over Thomas More, Quade Green talks about his shooting and conditioning.

Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox reacts to teammate Wenyen Gabriel calling him a silent assassin after scoring 27 points in UK's 103-61 win over Thomas More.

After Kentucky's exhibition win over Thomas More, Wenyen Gabriel talked about the emphasis on conditioning.