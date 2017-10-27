Photo gallery from Kentucky men and Thomas More basketball

Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) dunks the ball past Thomas More Saints forward Austin Young (25) Thomas More Saints center Junior Stockwell (34) Thomas More Saints forward Ralph Stone (2) and Thomas More Saints guard Ryne Callahan (10) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari yells down court during an exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) dunks the ball past Thomas More Saints guard Brandon Horne (3) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) shoots past Thomas More Saints center Junior Stockwell (34) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) celebrates during an exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) goes to the hoop past Thomas More Saints forward Austin Young (25) and Thomas More Saints guard Ryne Callahan (10)during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) drives down court past Thomas More Saints forward Ralph Stone (2) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) goes to the hoop past Thomas More Saints guard Ryne Callahan (10) and Thomas More Saints forward Austin Young (25) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) takes the court during player intros before an exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) drives past Thomas More Saints guard Ryan Baker (13) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) dunks the ball past Thomas More Saints forward Brandon Klefot (21) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks to the team during a time out during their exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) dunks the ball during an exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcat cheerleaders rally the crowd before an exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Thomas More Saints Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) guard Thomas More Saints center Junior Stockwell (34) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcat fans cheer during an exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) rebounds the ball past Thomas More Saints Simon Clifford (32) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) fouls Thomas More Saints guard Ryne Callahan (10) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) goes for a loose ball past Thomas More Saints Simon Clifford (32) and Thomas More Saints forward Austin Young (25) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Thomas More Saints forward Austin Young (25) fouls Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) as he drives to the hoop during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
The Kentucky Wildcats prepare for their game against the Thomas More Saints during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) attempts to steal the ball from Thomas More Saints forward Ralph Stone (2) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) fouls Thomas More Saints guard Brandon Horne (3) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) signs an autograph for a fan following their exhibition game against the Thomas More Saints at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kentucky beat Thomas More 103-61.
