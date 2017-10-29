More Videos

  Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic

    In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team.

In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

UK basketball’s women’s clinic draws nearly 1,000 fans to Rupp Arena

By Caitlyn Stroh

cstroh@herald-leader.com

October 29, 2017 7:10 PM

From a 6-week-old baby to a visitor from Sweden, the ninth annual University of Kentucky basketball team’s women’s clinic attracted a variety of fans to the three-hour event.

The clinic began with a photo opportunity with Coach John Calipari and his wife, Ellen. The nearly 1,000 attendees were also able to tour the locker room. Following the welcome, fans were treated to raffle prizes, the chance to participate in drills and a question-and-answer session with current UK players. To conclude, participants took a group photo with the 2017-2018 Wildcats.

Highlights from the question-and-answer session included a dunk by Hamidou Diallo, a dance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a birthday serenade for one fan.

The 2016 women’s clinic had an attendance of more than 1,000.

