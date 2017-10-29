UK basketball’s women’s clinic draws nearly 1,000 fans to Rupp Arena

More Videos 1:39 Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic Pause 0:28 Eddie Gran emotional after win over Tennessee 1:31 Benny Snell: Last week, that wasn’t us 1:20 ‘This is why we play so hard.’ Brooks, bowl teams honored at halftime 1:01 UK football celebrated 29-26 win over Tennessee 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 0:51 Brooks, Stoops, team at Cat Walk prior to UK-Tennessee 1:02 Rich Brooks, former players are honorary captains for game against Tennessee 1:42 Stephen Johnson fights through pain to lead UK to win 2:29 ‘He’s a warrior’: Teammates react to Stephen Johnson’s game-winner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team. In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

In the 9th year of coach John Calipari's women's clinic at Rupp Arena, almost one thousand women participated in photo ops, drills and question & answer sessions with the team. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com