UK basketball’s women’s clinic draws nearly 1,000 fans to Rupp Arena

From a 6-week-old baby to a visitor from Sweden, the ninth annual University of Kentucky basketball team’s women’s clinic attracted a variety of fans to the three-hour event.
The clinic began with a photo opportunity with Coach John Calipari and his wife, Ellen. The nearly 1,000 attendees were also able to tour the locker room. Following the welcome, fans were treated to raffle prizes, the chance to participate in drills and a question-and-answer session with current UK players. To conclude, participants took a group photo with the 2017-2018 Wildcats.
Highlights from the question-and-answer session included a dunk by Hamidou Diallo, a dance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a birthday serenade for one fan.
The 2016 women’s clinic had an attendance of more than 1,000.
