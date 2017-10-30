How to follow Monday night’s Kentucky-Morehead State game

How to follow Monday night’s University of Kentucky basketball exhibition game vs. Morehead State in the Kentucky Cares Classic in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky is ranked No. 4 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The Eagles are not ranked.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
As a charity contest, Monday’s night’s game was a late addition to the exhibition schedule and will not be televised. It is the only UK game this season not scheduled for television.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Dave Baker and Mike Pratt (Note: There will be no basketball pregame show Monday night. Regular UK play-by-play broadcaster Tom Leach will join UK football’s Mark Stoops for the coach’s weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. as a lead-in to the basketball game on the UK Sports Network.)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the in-game conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Live video: None
Live stats: UKAthletics.com
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
TICKETS
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Fans may also purchase in person at the Rupp Arena box office. Tickets range from $10 to $100 with net proceeds going to victims of the recent natural disasters.
UK Sports Network radio affiliates
City
Station
Frequency
Ashland
WCMI
1340 AM / 92.7 FM
Benton
WCBL
99.1 FM
Bowling Green/Glasgow
WGGC
95.1 FM
Burkesville
WKYR
107.9 FM
Cadiz
WKDZ
1110 AM / 106.5 FM
Campbellsville
WCKQ
104.1 FM
Cincinnati
WCKY
1530 AM
Columbia
WAIN
1270 AM / 93.5 FM
Corbin
WCTT
680 AM / 107.3 FM
Danville/Lancaster
WRNZ
105.1 FM
Dry Ridge
WNKR
106.7 FM
Elizabethtown
WAKY
103.5 FM
Glasgow/Bowling Green
WGGC
95.1 FM
Grayson
WUGO
99.7 FM
Greenup
WLGC
1520 AM / 105.7 FM
Greenville
WKYA
105.5 FM
Hardinsburg
WXBC
104.3 FM
Harlan
WFSR / WTUK
970 AM / 105.1 FM
Hazard
WSGS
101.1 FM
Henderson
WSON
860 AM / 96.5 FM
Hopkinsville
WHOP
1230 AM / 98.7 FM
Jamestown
WJRS
104.9 FM
Jenkins
WIFX
94.3 FM
Lancaster/Danville
WRNZ
105.1 FM
Leitchfield
WKHG
104.9 FM
Lexington
WLAP / WBUL
630 AM / 98.1 FM
London
WFTG / WWEL
1400 AM / 103.9 FM
Louisville
WHAS
840 AM
Madisonville
WKTG
93.9 FM
Mayfield
WLLE
102.1 FM
Maysville
WFTM
1240 AM / 95.9 FM
Monticello
WKYM
101.7 FM
Morehead
WIVY / WKYN
96.3 FM / 107.7 FM
Morganfield
WMSK
1550 AM / 101.3 FM
Owensboro
WOMI / WBKR
1490 AM / 92.5 FM
Paducah
WKYX
1320 AM / 94.3 FM
Paintsville
WSIP
1490 AM / 98.9 FM
Pikeville
WPKE / WDHR
103.1 FM / 93.1 FM
Prestonsburg
WDOC / WQHY
1310 AM / 95.5 FM
Princeton
WAVJ
104.9 FM
Providence
WWKY
97.7 FM
Somerset
WSFC / WSEK
1240 AM / 93.9 FM
Whitesburg
WTCW / WXKQ
920 AM / 103.9 FM
Williamsburg
WEKX / WEZJ
102.7 FM / 104.3 FM
