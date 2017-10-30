Fans cheered on the Wildcats during their 103-61 exhibition victory over Thomas More in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
UK Men's Basketball

How to follow Monday night’s Kentucky-Morehead State game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 30, 2017 10:39 AM

How to follow Monday night’s University of Kentucky basketball exhibition game vs. Morehead State in the Kentucky Cares Classic in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is ranked No. 4 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The Eagles are not ranked.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

As a charity contest, Monday’s night’s game was a late addition to the exhibition schedule and will not be televised. It is the only UK game this season not scheduled for television.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Dave Baker and Mike Pratt (Note: There will be no basketball pregame show Monday night. Regular UK play-by-play broadcaster Tom Leach will join UK football’s Mark Stoops for the coach’s weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. as a lead-in to the basketball game on the UK Sports Network.)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the in-game conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Live video: None

Live stats: UKAthletics.com

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

TICKETS

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Fans may also purchase in person at the Rupp Arena box office. Tickets range from $10 to $100 with net proceeds going to victims of the recent natural disasters.

UK Sports Network radio affiliates

City

Station

Frequency

Ashland

WCMI

1340 AM / 92.7 FM

Benton

WCBL

99.1 FM

Bowling Green/Glasgow

WGGC

95.1 FM

Burkesville

WKYR

107.9 FM

Cadiz

WKDZ

1110 AM / 106.5 FM

Campbellsville

WCKQ

104.1 FM

Cincinnati

WCKY

1530 AM

Columbia

WAIN

1270 AM / 93.5 FM

Corbin

WCTT

680 AM / 107.3 FM

Danville/Lancaster

WRNZ

105.1 FM

Dry Ridge

WNKR

106.7 FM

Elizabethtown

WAKY

103.5 FM

Glasgow/Bowling Green

WGGC

95.1 FM

Grayson

WUGO

99.7 FM

Greenup

WLGC

1520 AM / 105.7 FM

Greenville

WKYA

105.5 FM

Hardinsburg

WXBC

104.3 FM

Harlan

WFSR / WTUK

970 AM / 105.1 FM

Hazard

WSGS

101.1 FM

Henderson

WSON

860 AM / 96.5 FM

Hopkinsville

WHOP

1230 AM / 98.7 FM

Jamestown

WJRS

104.9 FM

Jenkins

WIFX

94.3 FM

Lancaster/Danville

WRNZ

105.1 FM

Leitchfield

WKHG

104.9 FM

Lexington

WLAP / WBUL

630 AM / 98.1 FM

London

WFTG / WWEL

1400 AM / 103.9 FM

Louisville

WHAS

840 AM

Madisonville

WKTG

93.9 FM

Mayfield

WLLE

102.1 FM

Maysville

WFTM

1240 AM / 95.9 FM

Monticello

WKYM

101.7 FM

Morehead

WIVY / WKYN

96.3 FM / 107.7 FM

Morganfield

WMSK

1550 AM / 101.3 FM

Owensboro

WOMI / WBKR

1490 AM / 92.5 FM

Paducah

WKYX

1320 AM / 94.3 FM

Paintsville

WSIP

1490 AM / 98.9 FM

Pikeville

WPKE / WDHR

103.1 FM / 93.1 FM

Prestonsburg

WDOC / WQHY

1310 AM / 95.5 FM

Princeton

WAVJ

104.9 FM

Providence

WWKY

97.7 FM

Somerset

WSFC / WSEK

1240 AM / 93.9 FM

Whitesburg

WTCW / WXKQ

920 AM / 103.9 FM

Williamsburg

WEKX / WEZJ

102.7 FM / 104.3 FM

