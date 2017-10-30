Box score from Kentucky’s 92-67 win over Morehead State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 92-67 victory over Morehead State in Rupp Arena on Monday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a third and final exhibition game against Centre College on Friday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:

Points: Hamidou Diallo, 23

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 6

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Quade Green, 4

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.