Box score from Kentucky’s 92-67 win over Morehead State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 92-67 victory over Morehead State in Rupp Arena on Monday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is a third and final exhibition game against Centre College on Friday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:
Points: Hamidou Diallo, 23
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 6
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Quade Green, 4
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments