Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrated with Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Tai Wynyard (14) after an and-one basket during Monday night’s exhibition game against Morehead State.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s UK game vs. Centre

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 03, 2017 1:32 PM

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky exhibition basketball game against Centre in Rupp Arena:

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster.com.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network　　

Where to find SEC Network:　

▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

SEC Network broadcast team: Richard Cross, play-by-play; Daymeon Fishback, analyst.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton John Clay and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game is over.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18

No

Player

Pos.

Class

Ht.

Hometown

0

Quade Green

G

Fr.

6-0

Philadelphia, Pa.

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

So.

6-10

Chapel Hill, N.C.

2

Jarred Vanderbilt

F

Fr.

6-9

Houston, Texas

3

Hamidou Diallo

G

Fr.

6-5

Queens, N.Y.

4

Nick Richards

F

Fr.

6-11

Kingston, Jamaica

5

Kevin Knox

F

Fr.

6-9

Tampa, Fla.

10

Jonny David

G

Jr.

6-2

Pittsburgh, Pa.

12

Brad Calipari

G

So.

6-0

Franklin Lakes, N.J.

13

Jemarl Baker

G

Fr.

6-4

Menifee, Calif.

14

Tai Wynyard

F

So.

6-10

Auckland, New Zealand

22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G

Fr.

6-6

Hamilton, Canada

25

PJ Washington

F

Fr.

6-7

Dallas, Texas

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

Jr.

6-3

Cynthiana, Ky.

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

So.

6-9

Manchester, N.H.

