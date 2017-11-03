Box score from Kentucky’s 106-63 win over Centre

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team concluded the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 106-63 victory over Centre College in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is their regular-season opener next Friday night (Nov. 10) vs. Utah Valley in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Wenyen Gabriel, 20
Rebounds: Kevin Knox, 11
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Kevin Knox, 2
Blocks: PJ Washington, 3
Turnovers: Hamidou Diallo, 5
