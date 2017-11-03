Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battled for a loose ball against Centre on Friday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 106-63 win over Centre

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 03, 2017 8:53 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team concluded the exhibition portion of its 2017-18 schedule with a 106-63 victory over Centre College in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is their regular-season opener next Friday night (Nov. 10) vs. Utah Valley in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Wenyen Gabriel, 20

Rebounds: Kevin Knox, 11

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Kevin Knox, 2

Blocks: PJ Washington, 3

Turnovers: Hamidou Diallo, 5

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

