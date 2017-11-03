Photo gallery: Kentucky-Centre exhibition game

Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) shoots past Centre Colonels forward Brayden Jackson (33) and Centre Colonels forward KC Purvis (22) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) celebrate following their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) drives past Centre Colonels guard Tucker Sine (10) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) celebrates a three-point basket during their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) goes up past Centre Colonels forward Jakob Spitzer (21) cduring their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) wait on the bench during player intros before their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) scores past past Centre Colonels forward Jakob Spitzer (21) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) trips while driving to the hoop past Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) and Centre Colonels forward Zach Schmucker (34) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) celebrates during their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) shoots past Centre Colonels forward Jacob Bates (20) and Centre Colonels forward Jakob Spitzer (21) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) scores past Centre Colonels guard Jarod Griffin (3) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) drives down court past Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) shoots past Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) and Centre Colonels forward Jacob Bates (20) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari yells down court during their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) shoots past Centre Colonels forward Zach Schmucker (34) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) drives past Centre Colonels guard Bailey Rakes (1) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) battles for the ball with Centre Colonels guard Will Hager (13) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) blocks a shot by Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) shoots between Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) and Centre Colonels forward Jacob Bates (20) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) dribbles down court past Centre Colonels forward Hogan Brownley (30) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) goes to the basket past Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) and Centre Colonels guard Jarod Griffin (3) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) and Centre Colonels guard Tucker Sine (10) go for a loose ball during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) shoots past Centre Colonels forward Art Walker (4) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
A young fan cheers for both teams during an exhibition game between Kentucky and Centre College at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Centre College fans cheer during their exhibition game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-36.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) goes to the hoop past Centre Colonels guard Perry Ayers (32) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky prepares for their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Centre Colonels guard Bailey Rakes (1) passes the ball around Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky cheerleaders perform during a exhibition game between Kentucky and Centre College at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) during their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) drives to the hoop past Centre Colonels guard Bailey Rakes (1) during their exhibition game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) watches from the bench during an exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Kentucky beat Centre College 106-36.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com