Get to know the 2017-18 Kentucky men’s basketball team

JEMARL BAKER

Uniform number: 13

Height, weight: 6-4, 182

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Age: 19

Hometown: Menifee, Calif.

High school: Eleanor Roosevelt

About Baker: Despite appearances, his first name is pronounced “Ja-mall.” And he wants you to know that despite being billed as a shooter, he’s not merely a shooter. Knee soreness and arthroscopic surgery sidelined him from public activities this preseason, thus preventing him from showing he’s more than a shooter. Originally committed to California, he comes from a family of basketball players. His father, also named Jemarl, played for Cal State Northridge. A sister, Anyia, played for Grand Canyon.

Baker says: “When people put the title ‘shooter’ on people, it’s like they’re a liability on defense (and) can’t do anything else. But I can definitely do other things.”

What someone else says: “Jemarl Baker’s calling card is his ability to shoot. That’s why Kentucky went after him. They needed a shot-maker in this class.” — Evan Daniels, Scout.com director of recruiting

BRAD CALIPARI

Uniform number: 12

Height, weight: 6-0, 176

Position: Guard

Class: Sophomore

Age: 20

Hometown: Franklin Lakes, N.J.

High school: MacDuffie School

About Calipari: Past father-son combinations in Kentucky basketball were problematic. Disgruntled fans aimed their unhappiness at Saul Smith (son of Tubby Smith) and Sean Sutton (son of Eddie Sutton). As Al McGuire said, father-son combinations work best if the son is a star or sitting on the end of the bench. Anything in between invites trouble. Brad Calipari has been a fan favorite in the latter role. But he aspires to something more, and on a night UK needs to energize a home crowd or a perimeter shot made …

Calipari says: “So many people think when I came here, it was a free handout I took. I could have gone to a couple other places … but I came here because I felt this was my best opportunity to get better. And I felt last year I really did get better.”

What someone else says: “He’s going to have to make open shots. … No turnovers (in the Blue-White Game). That’s huge for him. If you’re not turning it over and you’re staying in front of people (and you) make a couple shots, you can stay in the game some.” — John Calipari

JONNY DAVID

Uniform number: 10

Height, weight: 6-2, 183

Position: Guard

Class: Junior

Age: 20

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

High school: Lebanon

About David: His father, Joe, was a player when Pittsburgh hired John Calipari as an assistant coach 30 years ago. A 1,000-point scorer in high school, Jonny chose to be a walk-on at UK rather than play at a lower level. In his first two seasons, he played a total of 22 minutes and made one shot. He also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a freshman and sophomore.

David says: “I did have opportunities to go to other places where I knew I could have played easily. But, you know, it’s Kentucky basketball. It speaks for itself.”

What someone else says: “I let him indulge a little bit because his 21st birthday is coming up here soon,” Joe David on his son enjoying a vacation in Italy

Eight freshmen will help lead the way for the Wildcats this season. Front row, left to right: Jemarl Baker (13), Quade Green (0), Kevin Knox (5), Nick Richards (4), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22). Back row: Hamidou Diallo (3), Jarred Vanderbilt (2), PJ Washington (25). Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

HAMIDOU DIALLO

Uniform number: 3

Height, weight: 6-5, 198

Position: Guard

Class: Redshirt freshman

Age: 19

Hometown: Queens, N.Y.

High school: Putnam Science Academy

About Diallo: Speculation arose last spring that he might be Kentucky’s second none-and-done player. Enes Kanter practiced, but did not play in the 2010-11 season, then turned pro. Diallo, who joined UK at the semester break last school year, practiced but did not play. A vertical leap of 44½ inches at the NBA Combine fueled speculation that he might enter last summer’s NBA Draft. But he remained at UK, seemingly intent on showing he’s an improved basketball player as well as athletic marvel.

Diallo says: “I feel everybody should work on their shot. But, yeah, I definitely worked on my shot.”

What someone else says: “He has the athleticism, the length (to be a defensive stopper). … He doesn’t have the discipline. But I’d imagine, neither did DeAndre (Liggins) early.” — John Calipari

WENYEN GABRIEL

Uniform number: 32

Height, weight: 6-9, 205

Position: Forward

Kentucky sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel dunked during Big Blue Madness. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Class: Sophomore

Age: 20

Hometown: Manchester, N.H.

High school: Wilbraham & Monson Academy

About Gabriel: Early last season, UK and rival coaches marveled at Gabriel’s zeal and potential. But as the season unfolded, his impact lessened. He made only one basket after Feb. 21, and made only one of his final 19 shots. Upon reflection, it seemed John Calipari’s admonition that players progress at different rates applied. Gabriel, who was rated as high as No. 12 as a recruit, experienced the difficulties associated with the transition from high school to college. UK expects him to blossom as a sophomore.

Gabriel says: “You come in (as a freshman), you don’t know what to expect. Now, coming back in, I know what to expect.”

What someone else says: “Wenyen’s playing much better, thank God. So he’s not the same guy. So that one guy you have coming back can be in that rotation and be fine.” — John Calipari

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

Uniform number: 22

Height, weight: 6-6, 180

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Age: 19

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

High school: Hamilton Heights

About Gilgeous-Alexander: He is a citizen of the basketball world. Born in Canada. Moved to Tennessee to improve as a player. Committed to Florida. Then as he emerged as a coveted prospect, he signed with Kentucky. As a prospective 6-6 point guard, he’s seen as a player that can disrupt the opposing team’s ball-handler. He acknowledges that he uses guile rather than pure speed to be effective. But he’s not slow. His mother, Charmaine, competed in track for Alabama and for Canada in the 1992 Olympics.

Gilgeous-Alexander says: “Point guards are usually the fastest guy on the court. But, myself, I’m not the fastest so I’ve got to use angles and tricks and stuff like that to get to where I want to go.”

What someone else says: “He’s got kind of an old man’s game. … Great work ethic.” — John Calipari

QUADE GREEN

Uniform number: 0

Height, weight: 6-0, 180

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Age: 19

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

High school: Neumann-Goretti

About Green: As a five-star prospect, he is next up in the line of heralded point guards to play for John Calipari at Kentucky. That list includes John Wall, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Like Ulis, Green is shorter than the prototypical Calipari point guard. But also like Ulis, he says he will not shrink from competition. “I’m the dog,” he said. Calipari said his concerns about Green’s size have eased. Green has a reputation as a leader who is not afraid to take charge. He’s said to be an extrovert with an upbeat personality.

Green says: “I have a lot of leadership. I like to win, and I try to get my team to win. I love playing with good players around me.”

What someone else says: “Better than I thought he was, which is a good thing. I knew he was good. There were some things, because of his size, that I was worried about. He’s fine.” — John Calipari

Sacha Killeya-Jones is one of three scholarship sophomores for the Wildcats. Mark Mahan

SACHA KILLEYA-JONES

Uniform number: 1

Height, weight: 6-10, 221

Position: Forward

Class: Sophomore

Age: 19

Hometown: Chapel Hill, N.C.

High school: Virginia Episcopal.

About Killeya-Jones: Not every ballyhooed recruit makes a major impact as a college freshman. Just often enough to suggest the various ratings should be viewed with healthy skepticism, a player does not meet expectations. Sacha Killeya-Jones came to UK as a 1,000-point scorer in high school and a McDonald’s All-American. He then scored a total of 40 points as a freshman. He did not score after Jan. 7 and made only one basket after Dec. 11. Older, wiser and more confident, his sophomore season is a reboot.

Killeya-Jones says: “Confidence-wise, I feel (like) a whole different player. On the court, it’s a whole different player, for sure.”

What someone else says: “We’re there to be positive when we need to be, and tell them ‘no’ when we need to tell them ‘no.’ But at the end of the day, you’ve got to get in and prove to yourself what you are.” — John Calipari

KEVIN KNOX

Uniform number: 5

Height, weight: 6-9, 215

Position: Forward

Class: Freshman

Age: 18

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

High school: Tampa Catholic

About Knox: He might be this UK freshman class’s star of stars. The son of a former wide receiver on a Florida State team that won the national championship, he was first a hot prospect in football. After turning his attention to basketball, he wowed observers, including longtime ESPN commentator and fellow Floridian Dick Vitale. He’s expected to contribute in multiple ways, maybe most importantly as a shooter. Echoing advice to Malik Monk, John Calipari started early in encouraging Knox not to settle for jump shots, but also drive for scores.

Knox says: “(His role is) put the ball in the basket, be able to get rebounds and pretty much be one of the better defenders on the team. So that’s something I have to put my mind to.”

What someone else says: “(One of UK’s) better shooters. But I want him to drive the ball, and have to make decisions.” — John Calipari

DILLON PULLIAM

Uniform number: 30

Height, weight: 6-3, 195

Position: Guard

Class: Redshirt junior

Age: 22

Hometown: Cynthiana

High school: Harrison County

About Pulliam: When he played for Transylvania, Dillon Pulliam’s intelligence caused Coach Brian Lane to joke about needing to bring a dictionary and a thesaurus to practice. Upon a transfer to UK in 2015, his study habits caused former teammate Skal Labissiere to jokingly suggest he devote less time to academics. So no surprise that Pulliam made the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2015-16, then again in 2016-17. He also made the Dean’s List in the fall and spring semesters of the last school year.

Pulliam says: “We’ll be really young. I don’t know if we’re the youngest team in the country, but we’ll be close.”

What someone else says: “Everything he does, he goes into 100 percent. Both basketball and academics.” — Debbie Pulliam

Brad Calipari, left, Dillon Pulliam and Jonny David, right, posed for photos during one of the team’s picture days this fall. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

NICK RICHARDS

Uniform number: 4

Height, weight: 6-11, 240

Position: Forward

Class: Freshman

Age: 19

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

High school: The Patrick School

About Richards: Seemingly no player wants to be listed as a center, but Nick Richards will follow in the footsteps of the line of recent UK “bigs” begun by DeMarcus Cousins. Actually, Richards squared off against Cousins in pickup games when the Pelicans worked out in Lexington. Growing up in Jamaica, Richards came late to basketball. Soccer was his first sporting love. Cristiano Ronaldo is his favorite athlete. He says his time as a soccer goalie gave him a shot-blocking mentality.

Richards says: “Eventually, I grew a love for the game. My passion is getting stronger every day that I’m here for the game. And I just love basketball.”

What someone else says: “He was frying Nick (but) Nick didn’t back down from DeMarcus (Cousins) at all” in summer pickup games. — Kevin Knox

JARRED VANDERBILT

Uniform number: 2

Height, weight: 6-9, 214

Position: Forward

Class: Freshman

Age: 18

Hometown: Houston

High school: Victory Prep Academy

About Vanderbilt: UK fans will be hoping the wait is worth it. Vanderbilt, a top 20 national prospect, suffered a foot injury early in the preseason. The initial diagnosis was he might need surgery and would not be able to play before January. Once healthy, Vanderbilt is expected to be something of a point-forward, perhaps the inspiration for John Calipari saying UK’s power forwards will be more play-makers than stretch-the-defense shooters such as Derek Willis.

Vanderbilt says: “I just want the Big Blue Nation to know I’m going to be fine, and I look forward to coming back better than ever.”

What someone else says: “What the hell is he? He’s 6-9 and everybody loves him. You talk to anybody that evaluates us and they’re all like, ‘Wow.’” — John Calipari

PJ WASHINGTON

Uniform number: 25

Height, weight: 6-7, 236

Position: Forward

Class: Freshman

Age: 19

Hometown: Dallas

High school: Findlay Prep

About Washington: PJ (no initials) has been likened to former UK standout Chuck Hayes. This comparison is lost on Washington, who has never seen Hayes play. It is a compliment. Hayes was a 1,000-point scorer for UK (2001-02 through 2004-05). More importantly, he was a player any coach would love: fundamentally sound, consistently productive and selfless. He led UK in rebounding and free-throw accuracy three seasons. His 111 starts ranks third all-time for UK. Washington, the son of college players, should be flattered.

Washington says: “(His father) was definitely hard on me. From the gym to even the ride home and even when we got home. He’s a great mentor to me. I love him to death for it.”

What someone else says: “Around the goal, it’s a basket. But we’ve got to prepare him for more than that. Running the floor. Being an initiator. If he rebounds, bring it up. Be the point guard.” — John Calipari

Tai Wynyard is one of the few returning players with experience for this year’s Wildcats. Mark Mahan

TAI WYNYARD

Uniform number: 14

Height, weight: 6-10, 250

Position: Forward

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Age: 19

Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

High school: Rangitoto College

About Wynyard: Going into his third UK season, he remains something of a mystery man. He did not play in the 2015-16 season after joining the team at the semester break. Then last season, he made only one basket and played only 34 minutes after Nov. 28. His play in the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer suggested he could contribute. He led his native New Zealand team with averages of 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. A question nags: Is he a power player in a program that prizes athleticism?

Wynyard says: “It’s hard coming off not playing very much. … Yeah, frustrating. But not really. I understand I wasn’t the best player. So I didn’t deserve to get that court time.”

What someone else says: “He’s a tank. If you run into Tai on a pick and roll, yeah, you’re going to be lost for a second. … He’s all muscle.” — Kevin Knox