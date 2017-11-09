Nick Richards (4), Kevin Knox (5), PJ Washington (25) and Jarred Vanderbilt (2) tried to make teammates laugh during their photo shoot in September.
UK Men's Basketball

Six questions (and answers) for each Kentucky basketball player

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

November 09, 2017 10:13 AM

Getting to know the Kentucky basketball players is a season-long journey for fans. We asked each UK player a series of random questions this preseason to help speed up the process:

TAI WYNYARD

Greatest fear: “Probably the dark.”

Hidden talent: “I can play the piano a little bit.”

Favorite pie: “Mince. A New Zealand one. It’s like Shepherd’s pie. It’s my favorite pie ever.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Not too much. Maybe a couple hours.”

Favorite NBA team: “I don’t really watch NBA very much.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Definitely Coach Robic.”

JEMARL BAKER

Greatest fear: “Spiders and snakes. Definitely spiders and snakes. They freak me out.”

Hidden talent: “Video games.”

Favorite pie: “I don’t know if it’s a pie, but peach cobbler.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Not much at all. I rarely tweet. Rarely post pictures. Other than Snapchat . . . it wouldn’t be much.”

Favorite NBA team: “Lakers. I was a Kobe fan growing up.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I would have to go with Coach Robes. He’s here at Kentucky. He’s on the staff, and that’s my guy.”

BRAD CALIPARI

Greatest fear: “The dark.”

Hidden talent: “I can play the recorder. That’s old school. Learned in elementary school.”

Favorite pie: “Key lime.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Probably an hour a day max. I’m not on there too much.”

Favorite NBA team: “Don’t have one.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I’ve got to go with Coach Robic.”

JONNY DAVID

Greatest fear: “I’d say spiders.”

Hidden talent: “I’m a really, really good singer. It’s hidden.”

Favorite pie: “Blueberry.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Probably a lot more than I think because it’s always something. Like just check Instagram real quick. I’d say a few hours, probably.”

Favorite NBA team: “I don’t really have one, to be honest. I’m from Pittsburgh.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “It’s pretty similar. I’ll give Robes that one.”

HAMIDOU DIALLO

Greatest fear: “I would say being unsuccessful.”

Hidden talent: “I can sing.”

Favorite pie: “Apple.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Ooh, that’s a big one. I couldn’t count. I’m always on my phone.”

Favorite NBA team: “Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic (laughs).”

WENYEN GABRIEL

Greatest fear: “That I don’t make it.”

Hidden talent: “I’m real good with computers. I used to build computers.”

Favorite pie: “I don’t have a favorite pie. Apple?”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Some days I might go no time on social media. Some days, there’s something interesting going on, you do like a few hours. When I catch myself on social media too much, I get mad at myself because I’m wasting my time.”

Favorite NBA team: “It’s hard for me to say OKC is still my favorite NBA team because Kevin Durant was my favorite player.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic.”

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

Greatest fear: “Not making it to the NBA.”

Hidden talent: “Drawing.”

Favorite pie: “Apple or cherry.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “I’d probably say 30 minutes, 45 minutes. I’m not a big social media guy.”

Favorite NBA team: “Raptors.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic, for sure.”

    Nick Richards and Wenyen Gabriel talk about how Kentucky went from being outrebounded by Morehead State to dominating Centre 52-17 on the boards Friday night.

QUADE GREEN

Greatest fear: “Dying.”

Hidden talent: “Drawing. I like drawing when I’m bored. Put music on, soul music, any type of music, and get to drawing.”

Favorite pie: “Sweet potato pie. Sweet potato pie. I love sweet potato pie.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Every day. All day. Every day. Except when in classes. It’s positives, negatives. There’s plus-minuses with it. But social media, you’ve got to love it.”

Favorite NBA team: “I don’t have one. I like a lot of players.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Ooh, I got to go with Coach Robic.”

KEVIN KNOX

Greatest fear: “Sharks and snakes.”

Hidden talent: “Ping pong.”

Favorite pie: “Apple.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “When I’m not doing anything, I’m always on Twitter, Instagram, texting my mom. So I’m always on social media seeing what the world’s talking about.”

Favorite NBA team: “I’m a Kevin Durant fan, so I follow him wherever he goes. I’ve got to say Golden State. A lot of people probably disagree, but I’m the biggest Kevin Durant fan there is.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I’m going to have to go with Coach Robes. I’ll have to go with my guy on that one. Donald Trump, I don’t think he has good hair. Coach Robes has some of the best hair on the team.”

DILLON PULLIAM

Greatest fear: “Snakes.”

Hidden talent: “Ping pong. Don’t let anyone else tell you any different. I’m the best ping pong player on the team.”

Favorite pie: “Apple.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Too much. Way too much. I don’t know a specific time, but it’s too much time.”

Favorite NBA team: “The San Antonio Spurs. . . . The way they play as a team.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robes. Coach Robes, for sure.”

    Kentucky freshman center Nick Richards says he can do more than shoot a hook shot, but if that’s what the team needs . . .

NICK RICHARDS

Greatest fear: “I won’t be good enough.”

Hidden talent: “I actually like to skateboard a little bit.”

Favorite pie: “Apple.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Basically, when I’m not doing anything, I’m on social media.”

Favorite NBA team: “The Miami Heat.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “(laughs) Coach Robic.”

JARRED VANDERBILT

Greatest fear: “Just not reaching my full potential.”

Hidden talent: “I play percussion. Drums. I can juggle.”

Favorite pie: “Sweet potato pie.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “It’d probably be an hour. Maybe not that. Our schedule is so busy. Time management is very important. I try to prioritize.”

Favorite NBA team: “Whatever team I get drafted to.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Definitely Coach Robic because (pause) Coach Robic.”

PJ WASHINGTON

Greatest fear: “Not accomplishing my goals.”

Hidden talent: “Video games.”

Favorite pie: “Apple.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “At least a couple hours. At least three or four.”

Favorite NBA team: “The Dallas Mavericks.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic.”

SACHA KILLEYA-JONES

Greatest fear: “Heights.”

Hidden talent: “I can draw.”

Favorite pie: “I don’t eat pie.”

On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Maybe a couple hours. But it’s mostly on and off.”

Favorite NBA team: “I never really had one. If it was anything, it was whatever state I was in. So North Carolina, Hornets, probably.”

Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I have to give it to Robes.”

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

    Kentucky freshman center Nick Richards says he can do more than shoot a hook shot, but if that’s what the team needs . . .

