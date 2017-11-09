Six questions (and answers) for each Kentucky basketball player

Getting to know the Kentucky basketball players is a season-long journey for fans. We asked each UK player a series of random questions this preseason to help speed up the process:
TAI WYNYARD
Greatest fear: “Probably the dark.”
Hidden talent: “I can play the piano a little bit.”
Favorite pie: “Mince. A New Zealand one. It’s like Shepherd’s pie. It’s my favorite pie ever.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Not too much. Maybe a couple hours.”
Favorite NBA team: “I don’t really watch NBA very much.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Definitely Coach Robic.”
JEMARL BAKER
Greatest fear: “Spiders and snakes. Definitely spiders and snakes. They freak me out.”
Hidden talent: “Video games.”
Favorite pie: “I don’t know if it’s a pie, but peach cobbler.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Not much at all. I rarely tweet. Rarely post pictures. Other than Snapchat . . . it wouldn’t be much.”
Favorite NBA team: “Lakers. I was a Kobe fan growing up.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I would have to go with Coach Robes. He’s here at Kentucky. He’s on the staff, and that’s my guy.”
BRAD CALIPARI
Greatest fear: “The dark.”
Hidden talent: “I can play the recorder. That’s old school. Learned in elementary school.”
Favorite pie: “Key lime.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Probably an hour a day max. I’m not on there too much.”
Favorite NBA team: “Don’t have one.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I’ve got to go with Coach Robic.”
JONNY DAVID
Greatest fear: “I’d say spiders.”
Hidden talent: “I’m a really, really good singer. It’s hidden.”
Favorite pie: “Blueberry.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Probably a lot more than I think because it’s always something. Like just check Instagram real quick. I’d say a few hours, probably.”
Favorite NBA team: “I don’t really have one, to be honest. I’m from Pittsburgh.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “It’s pretty similar. I’ll give Robes that one.”
HAMIDOU DIALLO
Greatest fear: “I would say being unsuccessful.”
Hidden talent: “I can sing.”
Favorite pie: “Apple.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Ooh, that’s a big one. I couldn’t count. I’m always on my phone.”
Favorite NBA team: “Cleveland Cavaliers.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic (laughs).”
WENYEN GABRIEL
Greatest fear: “That I don’t make it.”
Hidden talent: “I’m real good with computers. I used to build computers.”
Favorite pie: “I don’t have a favorite pie. Apple?”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Some days I might go no time on social media. Some days, there’s something interesting going on, you do like a few hours. When I catch myself on social media too much, I get mad at myself because I’m wasting my time.”
Favorite NBA team: “It’s hard for me to say OKC is still my favorite NBA team because Kevin Durant was my favorite player.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic.”
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER
Greatest fear: “Not making it to the NBA.”
Hidden talent: “Drawing.”
Favorite pie: “Apple or cherry.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “I’d probably say 30 minutes, 45 minutes. I’m not a big social media guy.”
Favorite NBA team: “Raptors.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic, for sure.”
QUADE GREEN
Greatest fear: “Dying.”
Hidden talent: “Drawing. I like drawing when I’m bored. Put music on, soul music, any type of music, and get to drawing.”
Favorite pie: “Sweet potato pie. Sweet potato pie. I love sweet potato pie.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Every day. All day. Every day. Except when in classes. It’s positives, negatives. There’s plus-minuses with it. But social media, you’ve got to love it.”
Favorite NBA team: “I don’t have one. I like a lot of players.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Ooh, I got to go with Coach Robic.”
KEVIN KNOX
Greatest fear: “Sharks and snakes.”
Hidden talent: “Ping pong.”
Favorite pie: “Apple.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “When I’m not doing anything, I’m always on Twitter, Instagram, texting my mom. So I’m always on social media seeing what the world’s talking about.”
Favorite NBA team: “I’m a Kevin Durant fan, so I follow him wherever he goes. I’ve got to say Golden State. A lot of people probably disagree, but I’m the biggest Kevin Durant fan there is.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I’m going to have to go with Coach Robes. I’ll have to go with my guy on that one. Donald Trump, I don’t think he has good hair. Coach Robes has some of the best hair on the team.”
DILLON PULLIAM
Greatest fear: “Snakes.”
Hidden talent: “Ping pong. Don’t let anyone else tell you any different. I’m the best ping pong player on the team.”
Favorite pie: “Apple.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Too much. Way too much. I don’t know a specific time, but it’s too much time.”
Favorite NBA team: “The San Antonio Spurs. . . . The way they play as a team.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robes. Coach Robes, for sure.”
NICK RICHARDS
Greatest fear: “I won’t be good enough.”
Hidden talent: “I actually like to skateboard a little bit.”
Favorite pie: “Apple.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Basically, when I’m not doing anything, I’m on social media.”
Favorite NBA team: “The Miami Heat.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “(laughs) Coach Robic.”
JARRED VANDERBILT
Greatest fear: “Just not reaching my full potential.”
Hidden talent: “I play percussion. Drums. I can juggle.”
Favorite pie: “Sweet potato pie.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “It’d probably be an hour. Maybe not that. Our schedule is so busy. Time management is very important. I try to prioritize.”
Favorite NBA team: “Whatever team I get drafted to.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Definitely Coach Robic because (pause) Coach Robic.”
PJ WASHINGTON
Greatest fear: “Not accomplishing my goals.”
Hidden talent: “Video games.”
Favorite pie: “Apple.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “At least a couple hours. At least three or four.”
Favorite NBA team: “The Dallas Mavericks.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “Coach Robic.”
SACHA KILLEYA-JONES
Greatest fear: “Heights.”
Hidden talent: “I can draw.”
Favorite pie: “I don’t eat pie.”
On a typical day, how much time do you spend on social media: “Maybe a couple hours. But it’s mostly on and off.”
Favorite NBA team: “I never really had one. If it was anything, it was whatever state I was in. So North Carolina, Hornets, probably.”
Who has better hair, John Robic or Donald Trump: “I have to give it to Robes.”
