The difference between playing and playing basketball is ...? Let John Calipari explain.

Kentucky opens the 2017-18 season against Utah Valley on Friday night. Coach John Calipari can only hope the Wildcats play basketball.
Calipari explained that odd-sounding concept at a news conference Thursday.
There’s a difference between playing and playing basketball, he said. The former tends more toward athleticism. His definition of basketball includes an adjective: WINNING basketball.
Calipari boiled down the basketball that he wants from his latest freshman-dependent team to layups: The more Kentucky gets, the merrier he will be. And the fewer the opponent gets, the better.
Ideally, the UK coach said he wanted his team to get a good shot on each possession, then get multiple second-chance opportunities. Then on defense, he said he wants the Cats to limit the opponent to one contested attempt and no offensive rebounds.
Calipari voiced concern about the talent-versus-experience angle with Utah Valley, which is coached by former UK player Mark Pope.
Both Athlon and Street & Smith picked Utah Valley to finish fourth in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Wolverines return three guards from a team that finished with a 17-17 record last season: Conner Toolson, Brandon Randolph and Kenneth Ogbe. The team also had a 7-foot transfer from Oklahoma, Akolda Manyang.
One of UK’s freshmen, Kevin Knox, acknowledged the likelihood that his college debut will bring the distraction of anxiety.
“Oh yeah, I’ll definitely have butterflies,” he said. “I know other people would. They probably won’t admit it.”
His parents and grandparents plan to attend the game, Knox said.
“Once that first basket goes in, I’ll be good,” he said.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Friday
Utah Valley at Kentucky
What: Men’s basketball season opener
Where: Rupp Arena
When: 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: First meeting
