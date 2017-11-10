Kentucky’s Quade Green (0) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) wait on the bench during player intros before their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena on Nov. 3. The Cats open the season Friday at home against Utah Valley.
Kentucky’s Quade Green (0) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) wait on the bench during player intros before their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena on Nov. 3. The Cats open the season Friday at home against Utah Valley. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Quade Green (0) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) wait on the bench during player intros before their exhibition game against the Centre Colonels at Rupp Arena on Nov. 3. The Cats open the season Friday at home against Utah Valley. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s UK game vs. Utah Valley

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 10, 2017 3:09 PM

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky basketball season opener against Utah Valley in Rupp Arena:

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster.com.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network　　

Where to find SEC Network:　

▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

SEC Network broadcast team: Rich Hollenberg, play-by-play; Sean Farnham, analyst; Brooke Weisbrod, sideline.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 190

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18

No

Player

Pos.

Class

Ht.

Hometown

0

Quade Green

G

Fr.

6-0

Philadelphia, Pa.

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

So.

6-10

Chapel Hill, N.C.

2

Jarred Vanderbilt

F

Fr.

6-9

Houston, Texas

3

Hamidou Diallo

G

Fr.

6-5

Queens, N.Y.

4

Nick Richards

F

Fr.

6-11

Kingston, Jamaica

5

Kevin Knox

F

Fr.

6-9

Tampa, Fla.

10

Jonny David

G

Jr.

6-2

Pittsburgh, Pa.

12

Brad Calipari

G

So.

6-0

Franklin Lakes, N.J.

13

Jemarl Baker

G

Fr.

6-4

Menifee, Calif.

14

Tai Wynyard

F

So.

6-10

Auckland, New Zealand

22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G

Fr.

6-6

Hamilton, Canada

25

PJ Washington

F

Fr.

6-7

Dallas, Texas

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

Jr.

6-3

Cynthiana, Ky.

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

So.

6-9

Manchester, N.H.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

    Kentucky freshman center Nick Richards says he can do more than shoot a hook shot, but if that’s what the team needs . . .

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot
How Kentucky got better rebounding the basketball 1:01

How Kentucky got better rebounding the basketball
Kentucky's theme: We’re not where we need to be 1:11

Kentucky's theme: We’re not where we need to be

View More Video