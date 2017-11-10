Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s UK game vs. Utah Valley

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky basketball season opener against Utah Valley in Rupp Arena:
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster.com.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Where to find SEC Network:
▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.
▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.
▪ DirecTV: Channel 611
SEC Network broadcast team: Rich Hollenberg, play-by-play; Sean Farnham, analyst; Brooke Weisbrod, sideline.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 190
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: WatchESPN
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18
No
Player
Pos.
Class
Ht.
Hometown
0
Quade Green
G
Fr.
6-0
Philadelphia, Pa.
1
Sacha Killeya-Jones
F
So.
6-10
Chapel Hill, N.C.
2
Jarred Vanderbilt
F
Fr.
6-9
Houston, Texas
3
Hamidou Diallo
G
Fr.
6-5
Queens, N.Y.
4
Nick Richards
F
Fr.
6-11
Kingston, Jamaica
5
Kevin Knox
F
Fr.
6-9
Tampa, Fla.
10
Jonny David
G
Jr.
6-2
Pittsburgh, Pa.
12
Brad Calipari
G
So.
6-0
Franklin Lakes, N.J.
13
Jemarl Baker
G
Fr.
6-4
Menifee, Calif.
14
Tai Wynyard
F
So.
6-10
Auckland, New Zealand
22
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G
Fr.
6-6
Hamilton, Canada
25
PJ Washington
F
Fr.
6-7
Dallas, Texas
30
Dillon Pulliam
G
Jr.
6-3
Cynthiana, Ky.
32
Wenyen Gabriel
F
So.
6-9
Manchester, N.H.
Comments