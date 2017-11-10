Box score from Kentucky’s 73-63 win over Utah Valley

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Utah Valley 73-63 to open the 2017-18 regular season in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Next up for the Wildcats is a Sunday afternoon game vs. Vermont in Rupp Arena (3:30 p.m., ESPN).
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 13
Assists: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4
Steals: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
