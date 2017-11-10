More Videos

    Trailing 34-25 at the half, Kentucky’s defensive intensity increased in second half, said guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. UK outscored Utah Valley 48-29 in second half for a 73-63 win.

Trailing 34-25 at the half, Kentucky’s defensive intensity increased in second half, said guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. UK outscored Utah Valley 48-29 in second half for a 73-63 win. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 73-63 win over Utah Valley

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 10, 2017 9:15 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Utah Valley 73-63 to open the 2017-18 regular season in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a Sunday afternoon game vs. Vermont in Rupp Arena (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 13

Assists: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Steals: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

    Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo said head coach John Calipari was encouraging his team at halftime when it trailed Utah Valley 34-25. UK won 73-63.

