Box score from Kentucky’s 73-63 win over Utah Valley

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Utah Valley 73-63 to open the 2017-18 regular season in Rupp Arena on Friday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a Sunday afternoon game vs. Vermont in Rupp Arena (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 13

Assists: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Steals: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.