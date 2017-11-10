Photo gallery: Kentucky basketball vs. Utah Valley

Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrates after dunking the ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Utah Valley Wolverines guard Brandon Randolph (3) is blocked by Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) dunks the ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Kenneth Ogbe (25) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrate during their game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) scores past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) jumps for a rebound against Utah Valley Wolverines defenders during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari smiles during their game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) dunks the ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) celebrates during their against the Utah Valley Wolverines game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) drives past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari yells down court during their game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) goes to the hoop over Utah Valley Wolverines center Akolda Manyang (0) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) goes to the hoop past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Kenneth Ogbe (25) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) and Utah Valley Wolverines center Akolda Manyang (0) go for a loose ball during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) dunks the ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Kenneth Ogbe (25) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) goes up against Utah Valley Wolverines center Akolda Manyang (0) and Utah Valley Wolverines forward Isaac Neilson (22) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) goes up over Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) shoots past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Kenneth Ogbe (25) and Utah Valley Wolverines forward Isaac Neilson (22) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) drives to the hoop past Utah Valley Wolverines center Akolda Manyang (0) and Utah Valley Wolverines forward Isaac Neilson (22) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) reacts after dunking the ball during a game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) attempts a basket past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) and Utah Valley Wolverines forward Isaac Neilson (22) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky rallies before their game against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) shoots past Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Utah Valley Wolverines head coach Mark Pope yells down court during their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) drives past Utah Valley Wolverines center Akolda Manyang (0) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) shoots past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Ben Nakwaasah (10) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) shoots between Utah Valley Wolverines center Akolda Manyang (0) and Utah Valley Wolverines forward Isaac Neilson (22) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrates a dunk over Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Kenneth Ogbe (25) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky beat Utah Valley 73-63.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com