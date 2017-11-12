Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Vermont game

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday afternoon’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Vermont in Rupp Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
ESPN broadcast team: Doug Sherman, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 78.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay, Mark Story and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: WatchESPN
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
