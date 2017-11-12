John Calipari is in his ninth season as head coach at Kentucky.
John Calipari is in his ninth season as head coach at Kentucky. Michael Reaves
John Calipari is in his ninth season as head coach at Kentucky. Michael Reaves

UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Vermont game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 12, 2017 1:53 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday afternoon’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Vermont in Rupp Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

TELEVISION　

Network: ESPN　　

ESPN broadcast team: Doug Sherman, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 78.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay, Mark Story and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime

    Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo said head coach John Calipari was encouraging his team at halftime when it trailed Utah Valley 34-25. UK won 73-63.

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime 0:57

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime
Gilgeous-Alexander: UK’s intensity picked up in second half 1:12

Gilgeous-Alexander: UK’s intensity picked up in second half
John Calipari: I heard Vermont was doing backflips 0:55

John Calipari: I heard Vermont was doing backflips

View More Video