Box score from Kentucky’s 73-69 victory over Vermont

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 73-69 victory over Vermont in Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a trip to Chicago to take on No. 4 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 17
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 10
Assists: Quade Green, 4
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2
Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 1
Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3
