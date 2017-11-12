More Videos

Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas 0:53

Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Seventh win clinches contract extension for Mark Stoops 0:55

Seventh win clinches contract extension for Mark Stoops

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime 0:57

Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime

It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont 0:59

It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation 1:11

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs

Vermont disappointed it couldn’t make one more shot against UK 1:08

Vermont disappointed it couldn’t make one more shot against UK

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

    Vermont Coach John Becker talks to the media after his team's 73-69 loss at No. 5 Kentucky.

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 73-69 victory over Vermont

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 12, 2017 5:37 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 73-69 victory over Vermont in Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a trip to Chicago to take on No. 4 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 17

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 10

Assists: Quade Green, 4

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2

Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 1

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

    Through two games, Kentucky sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones looks much improved. Why?

