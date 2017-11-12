Box score from Kentucky’s 73-69 victory over Vermont

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 73-69 victory over Vermont in Rupp Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for the fifth-ranked Wildcats is a trip to Chicago to take on No. 4 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 17

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 10

Assists: Quade Green, 4

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2

Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 1

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

