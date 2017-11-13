Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari voiced his displeasure as UK defeats Vermont 73-69 at Rupp Arena on Sunday Nov. 12, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari voiced his displeasure as UK defeats Vermont 73-69 at Rupp Arena on Sunday Nov. 12, 2017. Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari voiced his displeasure as UK defeats Vermont 73-69 at Rupp Arena on Sunday Nov. 12, 2017. Mark Mahan

UK Men's Basketball

Pundits and Kentucky fans weigh in on what close Vermont game means

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 10:14 AM

Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari said Sunday his teams learn nothing by playing “Popcorn State.”

So, Sunday’s close call against a veteran and NCAA Tournament worthy Vermont team should have provided some lessons for Tuesday’s neutral court matchup with No. 4 Kansas.

Here’s a look at what some basketball pundits and fans thought of UK’s win Sunday:

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

    Through two games, Kentucky sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones looks much improved. Why?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?
Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas 0:53

Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas
It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont 0:59

It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont

View More Video