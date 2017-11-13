Pundits and Kentucky fans weigh in on what close Vermont game means

Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari said Sunday his teams learn nothing by playing “Popcorn State.”
So, Sunday’s close call against a veteran and NCAA Tournament worthy Vermont team should have provided some lessons for Tuesday’s neutral court matchup with No. 4 Kansas.
Here’s a look at what some basketball pundits and fans thought of UK’s win Sunday:
It's November, yes, but this Kentucky - Vermont game has been fantastic.— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 12, 2017
.@UKCoachCalipari ‘s Kids beat a veteran team in Vermont. BBN has TALENT +Coaching & that = SUCCESS!! @JerryTipton https://t.co/D2phtmIkCI— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 13, 2017
Don't get caught up in the score. Vermont is a good team and a good early season test for Kentucky.— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 12, 2017
Winning by 30 teaches nothing but overconfidence, Kentucky needed that game. They NEEDED Vermont to hit them in the mouth repeatedly— Ethan (@ethancredible) November 13, 2017
I suspect lots of Kentucky fans will hate this result, win or lose, but this is a hugely valuable game for the super-young Cats. Vermont won 29 games last season. NCAA Tournament team. Tight one good to learn on.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) November 12, 2017
"You cannot play Popcorn State and learn anything," @UKCoachCalipari said. "You got to play good teams."— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 13, 2017
Vermont was just what the doctor ordered, especially before Kansas.
Kentucky survives at home against a really good Vermont team. Cats have Kansas in about 48 hours in Chicago. Weight class about to be raised. #BBN— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2017
UK was INSANE for taking this game against Vermont. Young team against a veteran really well coached team in the 2nd game of the year. No thank you— Brian Snow (@BSnowScout) November 12, 2017
Obviously I hope UK wins, but I’m not expecting it. I’m not nearly as nervous about the Kansas game as I’d usually be because my expectations aren’t as high. I just hope the Cats play with lots of effort and energy.— Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) November 13, 2017
Not to be negative, but lack of defense will cost them against Kansas and lot of games if they don’t get to playing defense. Playing defense will create more offense!— Scotty Reno (@scotty_reno) November 13, 2017
Which probably means they'll beat Kansas by 20. That's how this usually works. https://t.co/Fxo1bqGZIp— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 13, 2017
Kentucky barely squeaks by Vermont. Maybe Kentucky isn’t as good as we thought. pic.twitter.com/z7DQjJ6ixh— College Pride Press (@edupridepress) November 13, 2017
It was actually 4 seed over a 13, Cats beat a darn good team https://t.co/bPd3jVw0ab— Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) November 13, 2017
Three takeaways from Kentucky’s close shave with Vermont https://t.co/QfM1bPILdJ— John Clay (@johnclayiv) November 13, 2017
1.) Student attendance was sparse today. 2.) Upper arena bleachers are a bad consumer experience. 3.) Not even UK basketball immune to changing market dynamics; 4.) price https://t.co/QPTLYJXZi3— Mark Story (@markcstory) November 13, 2017
ICYMI: Last season was a tough one for Sacha Killeya-Jones. Now, he seems to have found his place with the Wildcats https://t.co/nUojo5ZvYw— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 13, 2017
