Comparing college basketball’s two winningest programs as Kentucky, Kansas collide again

Kentucky and Kansas — the two winningest programs in men’s college basketball history — collide for the 31st time on Tuesday (9:30 p.m., ESPN).
The Wildcats enjoy a 21-victory lead over the Jayhawks in the race for most all-time wins, UK with 2,239 and Kansas with 2,218. The Wildcats have added three victories to their lead since the teams took the court against each other last year.
UK also leads the all-time series between the teams, 22-8, and is 8-1 all-time against Kansas on neutral courts, where Tuesday’s game will be played (United Center in Chicago). Despite the Wildcats’ series advantage, the Jayhawks have claimed the past two meetings, winning 79-73 last season in Rupp Arena and 90-84 in overtime the previous season in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas (1-0) is ranked No. 4 this week in The Associated Press media poll and was rated No. 3 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll. Kentucky (2-0) is No. 7 in the media poll and No. 3 in the coaches’ rankings.
KENTUCKY-KANSAS: BY THE NUMBERS
Category
Kentucky
Kansas
All-time wins
2,239
2,218
All-time losses
688
841
All-time win pct.
.765
.725
NCAA titles
8
3
NCAA Final Fours
17
14
NCAA tourneys
56
46
NCAA tourney wins
124
103
Hall of Famers
10
19
Consensus First-Team All-Americans
27
29
1,000-point scorers
60
59
NBA first-round picks
45
33
Players currently in NBA
27
16
NCAA TITLES
Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.
Kansas (3) — 1952, 1988, 2008.
NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS
Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.
Kansas (19) — Phog Allen, Larry Brown, John Bunn, Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Endacott, Bill Johnson, Allen Kelley, Arthur Lonborg, Clyde Lovellette, John McClendon, Ralph Miller, Dr. James Naismith, E.C. Quigley, Adolph Rupp, Bill Self, Dean Smith, Jo Jo White, Roy Williams, Lynette Woodard.
PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS
Kentucky (27) — Bam Adebayo (Miami), Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Dakari Johnson (Oklahoma City), Enes Kanter (New York), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Milwaukee), Trey Lyles (Denver), Jodie Meeks (Washington), Darius Miller (New Orleans), Malik Monk (Charlotte), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Dallas), Patrick Patterson (Oklahoma City), Alex Poythress (Indiana), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (New Orleans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington).
Kansas (16) — Cole Aldrich (Minnesota), Darrell Arthur (Denver), Tarik Black (Houston), Mario Chalmers (Memphis), Nick Collison (Oklahoma City), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Josh Jackson (Phoenix), Frank Mason III (Sacramento), Ben McLemore (Memphis), Marcus Morris (Boston), Markieff Morris (Washington), Kelly Oubre (Washington), Wayne Selden (Memphis), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota), Jeff Withey (Dallas).
KENTUCKY-KANSAS SERIES
Kentucky leads 22-8
Date
Winner
Score
Location
Dec. 16, 1950
Kentucky
68-39
Lexington
Dec. 14, 1959
Kentucky
77-72 (OT)
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 6, 1969
Kentucky
115-85
Lexington
Dec. 4, 1971
Kentucky
79-69
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 23, 1972
Kentucky
77-71
Lexington
Dec. 3, 1973
Kansas
71-63
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 23, 1974
Kentucky
100-63
Louisville
Dec. 13, 1975
Kentucky
54-48
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 11, 1976
Kentucky
90-63
Lexington
Dec. 10, 1977
Kentucky
73-66
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 9, 1978
Kentucky
67-66 (OT)
Lexington
Dec. 12, 1979
Kentucky
57-56
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 13, 1980
Kentucky
87-73
Lexington
Dec. 12, 1981
Kentucky
77-74 (OT)
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 29, 1982
Kentucky
83-62
Louisville
Dec. 10, 1983
Kentucky
72-50
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 31, 1984
Kentucky
92-89
Louisville
Dec. 14, 1985
Kansas
83-66
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 9, 1989
Kansas
150-95
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 8, 1990
Kentucky
88-71
Lexington
Dec. 1, 1998
Kentucky
63-45
Chicago (Great Eight)
Mar. 14, 1999
Kentucky
92-88 (OT)
New Orleans (NCAA 2nd rd.)
Jan. 9, 2005
Kansas
65-59
Lexington
Jan. 7, 2006
Kansas
73-46
Lawrence, Kan.
Mar. 18, 2007
Kansas
88-76
Chicago (NCAA 2nd rd.)
Nov. 15, 2011
Kentucky
75-65
New York (Champions Classic)
Apr. 2, 2012
Kentucky
67-59
New Orleans (NCAA Title)
Nov. 18, 2014
Kentucky
72-40
Indianapolis (Champions Classic)
Jan. 30, 2016
Kansas
90-84 (OT)
Lawrence, Kan.
Jan. 28, 2017
Kansas
79-73
Lexington
WINNINGEST PROGRAMS
College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:
1. Kentucky 2,239
2. Kansas 2,218
3. North Carolina 2,207
4. Duke 2,117
5. Temple 1,886
6. Syracuse 1,882
7. UCLA 1,850
8. Notre Dame 1,847
9. St. John’s 1,818
10. Louisville 1,804
11. Indiana 1,802
12. BYU 1,787
13. Utah 1,781
14. Arizona 1,771
15. Illinois 1,766
16. Cincinnati 1,759
17. Texas 1,751
18. Purdue 1,749
19. Western Kentucky 1,748
20. Penn 1,747
21. Washington 1,746
22. West Virginia 1,730
23. Princeton 1,718
24. Villanova 1,714
25. Oregon State 1,712
