Kansas guard Frank Mason III soared between Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo, left, and De’Aaron Fox for two of his 21 points in last season’s 79-73 Jayhawks victory in Rupp Arena.
Kansas guard Frank Mason III soared between Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo, left, and De’Aaron Fox for two of his 21 points in last season’s 79-73 Jayhawks victory in Rupp Arena. Mark Cornelison Herald-Leader
Kansas guard Frank Mason III soared between Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo, left, and De’Aaron Fox for two of his 21 points in last season’s 79-73 Jayhawks victory in Rupp Arena. Mark Cornelison Herald-Leader

UK Men's Basketball

Comparing college basketball’s two winningest programs as Kentucky, Kansas collide again

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 14, 2017 11:37 AM

Kentucky and Kansas — the two winningest programs in men’s college basketball history — collide for the 31st time on Tuesday (9:30 p.m., ESPN).

The Wildcats enjoy a 21-victory lead over the Jayhawks in the race for most all-time wins, UK with 2,239 and Kansas with 2,218. The Wildcats have added three victories to their lead since the teams took the court against each other last year.

UK also leads the all-time series between the teams, 22-8, and is 8-1 all-time against Kansas on neutral courts, where Tuesday’s game will be played (United Center in Chicago). Despite the Wildcats’ series advantage, the Jayhawks have claimed the past two meetings, winning 79-73 last season in Rupp Arena and 90-84 in overtime the previous season in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (1-0) is ranked No. 4 this week in The Associated Press media poll and was rated No. 3 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll. Kentucky (2-0) is No. 7 in the media poll and No. 3 in the coaches’ rankings.

KENTUCKY-KANSAS: BY THE NUMBERS

Category

Kentucky

Kansas

All-time wins

2,239

2,218

All-time losses

688

841

All-time win pct.

.765

.725

NCAA titles

8

3

NCAA Final Fours

17

14

NCAA tourneys

56

46

NCAA tourney wins

124

103

Hall of Famers

10

19

Consensus First-Team All-Americans

27

29

1,000-point scorers

60

59

NBA first-round picks

45

33

Players currently in NBA

27

16

NCAA TITLES

Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.

Kansas (3) — 1952, 1988, 2008.

NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.

Kansas (19) — Phog Allen, Larry Brown, John Bunn, Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Endacott, Bill Johnson, Allen Kelley, Arthur Lonborg, Clyde Lovellette, John McClendon, Ralph Miller, Dr. James Naismith, E.C. Quigley, Adolph Rupp, Bill Self, Dean Smith, Jo Jo White, Roy Williams, Lynette Woodard.

PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS

Kentucky (27) — Bam Adebayo (Miami), Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Dakari Johnson (Oklahoma City), Enes Kanter (New York), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Milwaukee), Trey Lyles (Denver), Jodie Meeks (Washington), Darius Miller (New Orleans), Malik Monk (Charlotte), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Dallas), Patrick Patterson (Oklahoma City), Alex Poythress (Indiana), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (New Orleans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington).

Kansas (16) — Cole Aldrich (Minnesota), Darrell Arthur (Denver), Tarik Black (Houston), Mario Chalmers (Memphis), Nick Collison (Oklahoma City), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Josh Jackson (Phoenix), Frank Mason III (Sacramento), Ben McLemore (Memphis), Marcus Morris (Boston), Markieff Morris (Washington), Kelly Oubre (Washington), Wayne Selden (Memphis), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota), Jeff Withey (Dallas).

KENTUCKY-KANSAS SERIES

Kentucky leads 22-8

Date

Winner

Score

Location

Dec. 16, 1950

Kentucky

68-39

Lexington

Dec. 14, 1959

Kentucky

77-72 (OT)

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 6, 1969

Kentucky

115-85

Lexington

Dec. 4, 1971

Kentucky

79-69

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 23, 1972

Kentucky

77-71

Lexington

Dec. 3, 1973

Kansas

71-63

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 23, 1974

Kentucky

100-63

Louisville

Dec. 13, 1975

Kentucky

54-48

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 11, 1976

Kentucky

90-63

Lexington

Dec. 10, 1977

Kentucky

73-66

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 9, 1978

Kentucky

67-66 (OT)

Lexington

Dec. 12, 1979

Kentucky

57-56

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 13, 1980

Kentucky

87-73

Lexington

Dec. 12, 1981

Kentucky

77-74 (OT)

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 29, 1982

Kentucky

83-62

Louisville

Dec. 10, 1983

Kentucky

72-50

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 31, 1984

Kentucky

92-89

Louisville

Dec. 14, 1985

Kansas

83-66

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 9, 1989

Kansas

150-95

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 8, 1990

Kentucky

88-71

Lexington

Dec. 1, 1998

Kentucky

63-45

Chicago (Great Eight)

Mar. 14, 1999

Kentucky

92-88 (OT)

New Orleans (NCAA 2nd rd.)

Jan. 9, 2005

Kansas

65-59

Lexington

Jan. 7, 2006

Kansas

73-46

Lawrence, Kan.

Mar. 18, 2007

Kansas

88-76

Chicago (NCAA 2nd rd.)

Nov. 15, 2011

Kentucky

75-65

New York (Champions Classic)

Apr. 2, 2012

Kentucky

67-59

New Orleans (NCAA Title)

Nov. 18, 2014

Kentucky

72-40

Indianapolis (Champions Classic)

Jan. 30, 2016

Kansas

90-84 (OT)

Lawrence, Kan.

Jan. 28, 2017

Kansas

79-73

Lexington

WINNINGEST PROGRAMS

College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:

1. Kentucky 2,239

2. Kansas 2,218

3. North Carolina 2,207

4. Duke 2,117

5. Temple 1,886

6. Syracuse 1,882

7. UCLA 1,850

8. Notre Dame 1,847

9. St. John’s 1,818

10. Louisville 1,804

11. Indiana 1,802

12. BYU 1,787

13. Utah 1,781

14. Arizona 1,771

15. Illinois 1,766

16. Cincinnati 1,759

17. Texas 1,751

18. Purdue 1,749

19. Western Kentucky 1,748

20. Penn 1,747

21. Washington 1,746

22. West Virginia 1,730

23. Princeton 1,718

24. Villanova 1,714

25. Oregon State 1,712

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

    Through two games, Kentucky sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones looks much improved. Why?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?
Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas 0:53

Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas
It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont 0:59

It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont

View More Video