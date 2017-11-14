Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Kansas game

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Kansas at the United Center in Chicago.
The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. EST
(Kentucky-Kansas will possibly tip off a bit later than scheduled because it is the second game of a Champions Classic doubleheader. No. 1 Duke plays No. 2 Michigan State in the opener, which begins at 7 p.m.)
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
ESPN broadcast team: Dan Shulman, play-by-play; Dick Vitale, analyst; Maria Taylor, sideline.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: WatchESPN
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
