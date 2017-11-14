Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) celebrated after dunking the ball past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Conner Toolson (11) at Rupp Arena, Nov. 10. 2017. The No. 7 Cats take on No. 4 Kansas at Chicago’s United Center Tuesday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Kansas game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 11:49 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Kansas at the United Center in Chicago.

The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. EST

(Kentucky-Kansas will possibly tip off a bit later than scheduled because it is the second game of a Champions Classic doubleheader. No. 1 Duke plays No. 2 Michigan State in the opener, which begins at 7 p.m.)

TELEVISION　

Network: ESPN　　

ESPN broadcast team: Dan Shulman, play-by-play; Dick Vitale, analyst; Maria Taylor, sideline.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

