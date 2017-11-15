Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) drove past Kansas guard Lagerald Vick during their Champions Classic game in Chicago on Tuesday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 15, 2017 12:10 AM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team dropped to 2-1 with a 65-61 loss to fourth-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Next up for the seventh-ranked Wildcats is a home game against East Tennessee State on Friday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 20

Rebounds: Nick Richards, Sacha Killeya-Jones, 9

Assists: Hamidou Diallo, 4

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 4

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

  • Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas

    Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in UK’s 65-61 loss to Kansas.

