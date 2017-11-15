Box score from Kentucky’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team dropped to 2-1 with a 65-61 loss to fourth-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Next up for the seventh-ranked Wildcats is a home game against East Tennessee State on Friday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 20

Rebounds: Nick Richards, Sacha Killeya-Jones, 9

Assists: Hamidou Diallo, 4

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 4

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

