Photo gallery: Kentucky-Kansas basketball

Kentucky Wildcats forward Tai Wynyard (14) Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) appear dejected during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) blocks Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) shoots past Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) dunks over Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) blocks a shot from Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) drives past Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) goes to the hoop past Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) goes to the hoop against Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts during the State Farm Champions Classic against the Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) misses a shot late in the second half against Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) and Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) shoots past Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) chases after a loose ball during the State Farm Champions Classic against the Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) battle for the ball during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) drives down court against Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) shoots past Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) blocks a shot from Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) misses a basket as he is guarded by Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) and Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) drives past Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) goes to the basket past Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) shoots over Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky cheerleaders perform during a time out during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox (5) goes up for a shot against Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) drives past Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) walks to the locker room after arriving at the United Center for the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari shake hands before the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Tai Wynyard (14) arrive at the United Center for the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) leave the court following their 65-61 loss to Kansas during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) shoots over Kansas Jayhawks defenders during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Quade Green (0) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) goes to the hoop against Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) rebounds the ball past Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman (14) during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari arrives at the United Center for the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Charlie Moore (5) jump for a rebound during the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Kansas beat Kentucky 65-61.
