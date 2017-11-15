ESPN reporter says she wasn’t offended during Calipari interview

Maria Taylor, the ESPN sideline reporter who interviewed Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari at halftime Tuesday night, posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday to calm talk about what some described as an awkward interview.
Things got a little awkward between John Calipari and Maria Taylor at halftime. pic.twitter.com/yFjhikwBIu— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 15, 2017
The exchange generated some reactions on Twitter and began generating stories on the Internet on Wednesday. Some noted in light of the increased awareness of sexual harassment in recent months that Calipari’s contact seemed unneccessary and inappropriate.
Taylor, who has been an ESPN and SEC Network analyst, host and sideline reporter since 2014, said in her video that she felt she had to explain the situation after a number of outlets had written about it.
Let’s address the elephant in the halftime interview... pic.twitter.com/cVvGpHrxlR— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) November 15, 2017
“Hey, everyone,” Taylor began. “So, I see that this whole Coach Cal grabbing my arm thing is taking off on the internet, but I just wanted to address it and say that I’ve known him since 2012. I love interviewing him. I love his passion. I love his passion for the game. I love the way that he coaches his teams. And I was not offended at all by him grabbing my arm. It was not an awkward moment.
“We laughed about it and went on about our business. So, I hope you can, too. But if you can’t and you’re writing a story I am not ‘the ESPN reporter.’ My name is Maria Taylor. Let’s go ahead and get it straight.”
As Calipari answered her questions Tuesday, he took hold of Taylor’s arm. Taylor appears to wince for a moment as Calipari continues. He then realizes her reaction and says, smiling “Do I have your arm really hard?”
Taylor responds, laughing, as well: “It’s really tight. ... I’m not your player.”
Tuesday night, Taylor tweeted about the exchange, saying “Just want everyone to know that my arm is totally fine ... and while I am not one of @UKCoachCalipari players I do love interviewing him!!”
Acknowledging the current controversy that tweet was in reponse to another tweet of hers from a few days ago. “Hey Ladies!! Feel free to let these dudes know your body was not put on this earth to please their taste.”
Just want everyone to know that my arm is totally fine...and while I am not one of @UKCoachCalipari players I do love interviewing him!!— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) November 15, 2017
