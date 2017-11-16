Why? Calipari has questions as UK regroups after loss to Kansas

Kentucky Coach John Calipari wasn’t the answer man at Thursday’s news conference. He was the question man.
Two of his questions were:
1. Why do we play these late games?
Calipari was referring to UK’s game against Kansas, which started about 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
When it was suggested that Kentucky and other college teams could dictate starting times by simply taking less TV money, Calipari said he’d go along with that. . . . if he did not have to take a pay cut.
2. Why is Kentucky playing on Fridays? The game against East Tennessee State will be the fifth straight Friday that Kentucky is playing a scrimmage, exhibition or game.
“We don’t have time to do all the stuff we need to do,” Calipari said. The game against East Tennessee State will be UK’s sixth in a 13-day period.
Calipari suggested that Kentucky has plenty to work on. He mentioned going over late-game situations. With what amounts to a freshman team, close games against Vermont (a victory) and Kansas (a loss) may prove to be the norm rather than the exception this season.
“I’ve just got to teach them how to win close games,” Calipari said.
Kentucky will also need to work on limiting turnovers. UK had 18 against Kansas.
Individually, Hamidou Diallo must work to get rid of a hitch he has in his jump shot, Calipari said.
Diallo acknowledged the hitch. “In high school, I had a really bad hitch,” he said. “It’s though for me to get rid of it.”
“He’s like 100 percent better,” Calipari said of Diallo.
Calipari also said he hopes Kevin Knox can add another option to his offensive game.
Etc.
Calipari was named to an ad hoc committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The committee will be charged with offering suggestions on college basketball reforms. These suggestions will be submitted to the committee formed by the NCAA and chaired by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Of his role, Calipari said, “I hope I can be a voice for the players.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Friday
East Tennessee State at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: ETSU 1-1, Kentucky 2-1
Series: Kentucky leads 4-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 88-65 on Nov. 12, 2010, in Lexington.
