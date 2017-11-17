Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke with point guard Quade Green during Kentucky’s loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s Kentucky basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 17, 2017 02:02 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against East Tennessee State in Rupp Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network

Where to find SEC Network:　

Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

DirecTV: Channel 611

ESPN broadcast team: Matt Stewart, play-by-play; Antoine Walker, analyst; Tara Petrolino, sideline.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 132.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, Mark Story and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

