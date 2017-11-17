Live updates: Kentucky 78, East Tennessee State 61

Follow along Friday night as Jerry Tipton, Ben Roberts and Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team takes on East Tennessee State University in Rupp Arena.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Kentucky enters the game with a 2-1 record, having defeated Utah Valley State and Vermont last weekend before a close loss to No. 4 Kansas on Tuesday at the Champions Classic in Chicago.
East Tennessee State (1-1) opened its season with an 81-63 loss at Northern Kentucky before bouncing back with a 76-61 victory at Savannah State.
Before the season, East Tennessee State was picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference’s preseason coaches’ and media polls.
Kentucky is 4-0 all-time against the Buccaneers. The teams’ most recent meeting was Nov. 12, 2010, an 88-65 Kentucky victory in Rupp Arena.
Friday night’s game will be televised live on the SEC Network and is also available online at WatchESPN.com.
