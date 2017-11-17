Box score from Kentucky’s 78-61 victory over East Tennessee State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 78-61 victory over East Tennessee State in the Adolph Rupp Classic in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Next up for the seventh-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Troy on Monday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Quade Green, 21
Rebounds: Kevin Knox, 10
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sacha Killeya-Jones, 2
Blocks: Sacha Killeya-Jones, 3
Turnovers: Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, 6
