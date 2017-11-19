The Georgia Dome, home to five of Kentucky’s SEC Tournament men’s basketball championships, will be brought down on Monday.
UK Men's Basketball

Hey, Cat-lanta, get up early to watch Monday’s Georgia Dome implosion

Staff, Wire Reports

November 19, 2017 05:53 PM

University of Kentucky basketball fans have logged innumerable miles and booked countless hotel rooms to watch their Wildcats transform Atlanta into Cat-lanta through the years.

A structure that housed so many of those thrilling memories — five Southeastern Conference Tournament championships and four NCAA tourney victories — will go out with a bang early Monday morning.

The Georgia Dome, which has been replaced as the downtown sports venue of choice by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium right next door, will be erased from the Atlanta skyline with a 7:30 a.m. implosion.

Click here to watch a live stream of the implosion, which will be shown on the Facebook page of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the most prominent team to call the Georgia Dome home for the past 25 years. Atlanta United, the city’s popular Major League Soccer franchise, will also show the implosion live on Facebook. The Facebook broadcasts will begin around 7 a.m. The implosion itself is expected to last no more than 15 seconds.

Those not on Facebook may watch the implosion live on the website of WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

fans
UK fans cheered on the Wildcats during the 2012 NCAA Tournament South Regional finals in the Georgia Dome. UK defeated Baylor 82-70 to advance to the Final Four and went on to win its most recent national title.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

According to AtlantaFalcons.com, the coverage will include an exclusive camera broadcasting from inside the Dome in addition to two aerial drone shots. The broadcast will include five different camera angles in all.

Kentucky won SEC Tournament titles in the Georgia Dome in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2011. They won NCAA Tournament games there in 1998 and 2012 — both years leading to Kentucky’s two most recent national championships.

According to BigBlueHistory.net, the Wildcats went 26-6 all-time in the Georgia Dome.

davis
Kentucky’s Anthony Davis helped cut down a net after the Wildcats defeated Baylor in the Georgia Dome in 2012 to advance to the NCAA Final Four.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Atlanta police said several streets and parts of Atlanta’s transit system will close Monday morning as many of the city's residents watch the blast against the early-morning sky. The city's tallest hotel, the 73-story Westin Peachtree Plaza with a view of the dome, even plans a "Georgia Dome implosion party" in its restaurant and bar near the very top.

georgia dome(2)
The Georgia Dome is seen at right with the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium at left on Nov. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. The Georgia Dome will be imploded Monday, Nov. 20.
Mike Stewart AP

Georgia Dome implosion

When: 7 a.m. Monday

Where: Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United Facebook pages

