See where Kentucky landed in the new AP Top 25

After a narrow loss to Kansas at the Champions Classic last week Kentucky dropped one spot to No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
The freshman-heavy Cats stood toe-to-toe with the more veteran Jayhawks, falling 65-61 after letting a back-and-forth game slip away in the closing minutes, possibly preventing a more precipitous slide in the rankings.
Duke, who beat then-No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 at the same event in Chicago, garnered 54 of 65 first-place votes. That was an increase of 20 first-place votes over the first regular-season poll released last week. Duke was also AP’s preseason No. 1.
Arizona was the only other team to receive No. 1 consideration, getting 11 first-place votes and taking the Spartans’ place at No. 2. Kansas moved up one spot to No. 3. Michigan State and Villanova rounded out the top five.
Never miss a local story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Duke (54)
4-0
1,613
1
2. Arizona (11)
3-0
1,527
3
3. Kansas
3-0
1,504
4
4. Michigan St.
2-1
1,390
2
5. Villanova
3-0
1,345
5
6. Wichita St.
2-0
1,321
6
7. Florida
3-0
1,117
8
8. Kentucky
3-1
1,104
7
9. North Carolina
2-0
1,079
9
10. Southern Cal
3-0
1,055
10
11. Miami
3-0
918
11
12. Cincinnati
3-0
893
12
13. Notre Dame
3-0
857
13
14. Minnesota
4-0
754
14
15. Xavier
3-0
750
15
16. Texas A&M
2-0
618
16
17. Gonzaga
3-0
540
17
18. Purdue
4-0
527
19
19. Louisville
2-0
466
18
20. Seton Hall
4-0
370
22
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
4-0
344
21
22. Baylor
3-0
206
25
23. UCLA
3-0
191
23
23. West Virginia
2-1
191
24
25. Alabama
3-0
133
-
Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.
Comments