Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored six points against Troy on Monday night.
Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored six points against Troy on Monday night. Michael Reaves
Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored six points against Troy on Monday night. Michael Reaves

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 70-62 victory over Troy

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 20, 2017 10:04 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 70-62 victory over Troy in Rupp Arena on Monday night.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 17

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Hamidou Diallo, 10

Assists: PJ Washington, 4

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo, 1

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 1

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

    Kevin Knox talks about the Cats free-throw shooting after UK’s “ugly win” over East Tennessee State on Friday night.

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line
If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’ 1:31

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’
Calipari’s message to UK fans: ‘Enjoy this — because I’m the one dying’ 1:57

Calipari’s message to UK fans: ‘Enjoy this — because I’m the one dying’

View More Video