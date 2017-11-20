Box score from Kentucky’s 70-62 victory over Troy

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 70-62 victory over Troy in Rupp Arena on Monday night.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Monday’s game:
Points: Kevin Knox, 17
Rebounds: Hamidou Diallo, 10
Assists: PJ Washington, 4
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo, 1
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4
