Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) drives to the basket against Troy Trojans guard Kevin Baker (0) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday night’s Kentucky basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 22, 2017 02:25 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Fort Wayne in Rupp Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network

Where to find SEC Network:　

Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

DirecTV: Channel 611

ESPN broadcast team: Richard Cross, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst; Stormy Buonantony, sideline.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 381, Sirius Channel 134.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, Mark Story, John Clay and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

