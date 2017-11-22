Box score from Kentucky’s 86-67 victory over Fort Wayne

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 5-1 with an 86-67 victory over Fort Wayne in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Illinois-Chicago on Sunday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Nick Richards, 25
Rebounds: Nick Richards, 15
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4
Blocks: Nick Richards, 2
Turnovers: Wenyen Gabriel, 4
