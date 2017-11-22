The night before Thanksgiving, a Kentucky fan made the Rupp Arena crowd’s intentions clear.
The night before Thanksgiving, a Kentucky fan made the Rupp Arena crowd’s intentions clear. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The night before Thanksgiving, a Kentucky fan made the Rupp Arena crowd’s intentions clear. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 86-67 victory over Fort Wayne

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 22, 2017 10:07 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 5-1 with an 86-67 victory over Fort Wayne in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Illinois-Chicago on Sunday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Nick Richards, 25

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Nick Richards, 15

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Blocks: Nick Richards, 2

Turnovers: Wenyen Gabriel, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

    Kevin Knox talks about the Cats free-throw shooting after UK’s “ugly win” over East Tennessee State on Friday night.

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line
If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’ 1:31

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’
Calipari’s message to UK fans: ‘Enjoy this — because I’m the one dying’ 1:57

Calipari’s message to UK fans: ‘Enjoy this — because I’m the one dying’

View More Video