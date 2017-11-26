Box score from Kentucky’s 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 with a 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Harvard on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Kevin Knox, 25
Rebounds: Quade Green, 6
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: Quade Green, 4
