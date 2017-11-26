Box score from Kentucky’s 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 with a 107-73 victory over Illinois-Chicago in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Harvard on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 25

Rebounds: Quade Green, 6

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: Quade Green, 4

