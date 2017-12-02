Seventh-ranked Kentucky takes a 6-1 record into Saturday afternoon’s game against Harvard in Rupp Arena.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Harvard basketball game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 02, 2017 10:50 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Harvard in Rupp Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

TELEVISION　

Network: ESPN

ESPN broadcast team: Jon Sciambi, play-by-play; Jay Bilas, analyst.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 112.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, Mark Story and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

