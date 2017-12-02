Box score from Kentucky’s 79-70 victory over Harvard

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 7-1 with a 79-70 victory over Harvard in Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Next up for the seventh-ranked Wildcats is a trip to New York City to take on Monmouth in the inaugural Citi Hoops Classic in Madison Square Garden next Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Kevin Knox, 20
Rebounds: Nick Richards, Kevin Knox, 7
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Wenyen Gabriel, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 3
