Calipari and the Cats don sunglasses in solidarity with Quade Green

John Calipari and his Kentucky players donned sunglasses Monday, and the coach joked he would petition the NCAA to wear them this season after point guard Quade Green’s success in them Saturday.
“In honor of Quade and how well he played with the sunglasses on Saturday, we’ve decided we’re going to practice the same way,” Calipari announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon with a photo of the whole team in shades. “We’re going to petition the NCAA to protect our eyes!”
In honor of Quade and how well he played with the sunglasses on Saturday, we’ve decided we’re going to practice the same way. We’re going to petition the NCAA to protect our eyes! pic.twitter.com/BEcsWXnc6j— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 18, 2017
Green wore a pair of Oakleys on Saturday. They were both fashionable and functional as Green suffered a poke to his right eye in the Monmouth game making it still sensitive to light a week later.
Green’s performance didn’t suffer against Virginia Tech. He went 6-for-12 from the field for 17 points and five assists.
Teammate Hamidou Diallo said Saturday he didn’t think he’d take up the trend, but fellow freshman Kevin Knox said Green should wear them as long as he’s comfortable.
“He can keep them on if he wants to,” Knox said Saturday. “He’s knocking down shots. He can have them on the rest of the year. … I don’t mind it. If he can shoot the ball like he did today, I’m fine with it.”
Green said Saturday he probably would not wear them the rest of the year. Though he looked cool, he said if he played poorly, the first excuse to come to mind would have been the glasses.
“If I had played bad, it would have been, ‘Ahh, he’s got the goggles on,’” he said.
