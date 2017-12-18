More Videos

Virginia Tech coach has high praise for Calipari and UK program 1:00

Virginia Tech coach has high praise for Calipari and UK program

Pause
Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 1:28

Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in

Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 0:48

Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 1:47

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze 1:18

Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze

Is Kentucky ready to play with anyone? Kevin Knox thinks so. 0:55

Is Kentucky ready to play with anyone? Kevin Knox thinks so.

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 1:51

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

  • Quade Green helps lead Kentucky, looks great doing it

    Kentucky's point guard said the darkness was a little distracting but otherwise playing basketball in protective glasses Saturday looked good on him.

Kentucky's point guard said the darkness was a little distracting but otherwise playing basketball in protective glasses Saturday looked good on him. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's point guard said the darkness was a little distracting but otherwise playing basketball in protective glasses Saturday looked good on him. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Calipari and the Cats don sunglasses in solidarity with Quade Green

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 18, 2017 03:21 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 06:14 AM

John Calipari and his Kentucky players donned sunglasses Monday, and the coach joked he would petition the NCAA to wear them this season after point guard Quade Green’s success in them Saturday.

“In honor of Quade and how well he played with the sunglasses on Saturday, we’ve decided we’re going to practice the same way,” Calipari announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon with a photo of the whole team in shades. “We’re going to petition the NCAA to protect our eyes!”

Green wore a pair of Oakleys on Saturday. They were both fashionable and functional as Green suffered a poke to his right eye in the Monmouth game making it still sensitive to light a week later.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Green’s performance didn’t suffer against Virginia Tech. He went 6-for-12 from the field for 17 points and five assists.

Teammate Hamidou Diallo said Saturday he didn’t think he’d take up the trend, but fellow freshman Kevin Knox said Green should wear them as long as he’s comfortable.

“He can keep them on if he wants to,” Knox said Saturday. “He’s knocking down shots. He can have them on the rest of the year. … I don’t mind it. If he can shoot the ball like he did today, I’m fine with it.”

Green said Saturday he probably would not wear them the rest of the year. Though he looked cool, he said if he played poorly, the first excuse to come to mind would have been the glasses.

“If I had played bad, it would have been, ‘Ahh, he’s got the goggles on,’” he said.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Virginia Tech coach has high praise for Calipari and UK program 1:00

Virginia Tech coach has high praise for Calipari and UK program

Pause
Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 1:28

Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in

Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 0:48

Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 1:47

EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze 1:18

Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze

Is Kentucky ready to play with anyone? Kevin Knox thinks so. 0:55

Is Kentucky ready to play with anyone? Kevin Knox thinks so.

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 1:51

UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts

  • John Calipari: 'I was gonna wear sunglasses, too'

    Kentucky's coach said he felt for point guard Quade Green, who had to play Saturday in protective glasses.

John Calipari: 'I was gonna wear sunglasses, too'

View More Video