UK Men's Basketball

When John Calipari goes recruiting, here’s the one thing he needs to see

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 19, 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 11:12 AM

Kentucky Coach John Calipari says seeing recruits dominate a game during a crucial stretch for their teams is probably the top quality he looks for in a player.

Calipari delivered another installment of his occasional video “mailbag” series on CoachCal.com on Tuesday, addressing what he looks for in a recruit.

Calipari first went over the red flags that will stop his process, including selfishness, not being coachable, having no impact on the rest of the team and being a volume shooter (someone who has to shoot the ball a ton to get his points in a game).

Players who are volume shooters have to understand they can’t be that way and play for Kentucky, Calipari said.

As for the most important quality: “I’ve got to see them dominate a game for four or five minutes at some point,” he said. “… (With the) game in the balance, they step their game up. That’s what you’ve got to see, because that’s what it takes here to get on the floor for us and be that guy.”

