Want to know how UK will play against UCLA? Don’t ask Calipari.

If Kentucky fans want to know how UK will play against UCLA on Saturday, the person not to ask is John Calipari.
“Your guess is as good as my guess,” the UK coach said at a Thursday news conference.
Given that Kentucky is the least experienced team in college basketball this season, and arguably the least experienced ever, it can be impossible to know with precision how the Cats will play in any given game.
For instance, Kevin Knox struggled against Monmouth (1-of-9 shooting, seven turnovers), then led Kentucky to an encouraging victory over Virginia Tech.
So at this still-early stage of the season, this freshmen-dependent Kentucky team remains a mystery .
“I mean, they’re young,” Calipari said to explain his indefinite response to the question of how UK will play. “I can only tell you they’re trying every day.”
By way of improvement, freshman Nick Richards said UK must limit its turnovers and be mindful of time and score in order to make higher percentage plays at the end of close games.
“That’s not winning basketball,” Richards said of the rash of turnovers that marred several games this season. “That’s not, like, a championship team.”
Marked improvement came last weekend against Virginia Tech. UK had only 11 turnovers (third-lowest total of the season) in winning an uptempo game that featured many possessions.
As he’s done regularly, Calipari offered words of optimism while acknowledging his players’ lack of experience.
“I’m walking out of practice feeling good,” he said. “(I) don’t know what that means. Does that mean we’re good enough to beat UCLA? I don’t know. When I watch tape (of UCLA), I’m scared to death.”
As for Kentucky, which has won seven straight, the team is going in the right direction, Calipari said.
“We’re getting better,” he said. “We’re trending the right way.”
Calipari then repeated a question he said he asked the players on Wednesday.
“How can I do a better job to keep these guys going in the right direction … ?” he said.
Calipari said the players need to ask themselves a telling question.
“Am I in the right frame of mind that I’m walking in every day to get better?” he said. Then the UK coach offered some wrong responses to that question.
“‘My body hurts,’” he said before then offering his sarcastic response. “Oh, you’re going to get better that day.”
Or …
“‘This is crazy. Are we going again?’” he said. The UK coach’s response: “Oh, you’re really going to improve that day.”
Or …
“‘I can’t wait till I’m done with this. I’m going to go back and play (video games).’” To which, the UK coach would say, “Oh, you’re going to be great today, and you’re going to get better.”
Turning off the sarcasm, Calipari said the UK players need to concentrate on trying to improve each day. The players should also know the coaches’ prodding, cajoling and goading was well intended.
“Anything we’re saying to you is to help you … ,” he said. “Don’t act like you’re mad. We’re here for you. The best thing for you guys is to (understand) not a (single) staff member is afraid to coach you. None of us are intimidated by you. None of us are impressed with you. And we’re not afraid to coach you.
“At the end of the day, I hope you respect that.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Next game
Kentucky vs. UCLA
What: CBS Sports Classic
Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans
When: About 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS-27
