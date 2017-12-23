Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-UCLA basketball game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against UCLA in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The game is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. It’s the second game of a doubleheader in the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina takes on Ohio State in the opener, which tips off at 1:30 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS
CBS broadcast team: Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Bill Raftery, analyst; Allie LaForce, sideline.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tiptonand John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: CBSSports.com
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
Comments