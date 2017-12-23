Kevin Knox led Kentucky in scoring last Saturday against Virginia Tech. The Wildcats take on UCLA this Saturday.
Kevin Knox led Kentucky in scoring last Saturday against Virginia Tech. The Wildcats take on UCLA this Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kevin Knox led Kentucky in scoring last Saturday against Virginia Tech. The Wildcats take on UCLA this Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-UCLA basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 23, 2017 10:56 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against UCLA in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The game is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. It’s the second game of a doubleheader in the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina takes on Ohio State in the opener, which tips off at 1:30 p.m.

TELEVISION　

Network: CBS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CBS broadcast team: Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Bill Raftery, analyst; Allie LaForce, sideline.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tiptonand John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: CBSSports.com　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team’s 83-75 loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this

John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this 1:16

John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this
Wenyen Gabriel sees UCLA loss as learning experience for Cats 1:02

Wenyen Gabriel sees UCLA loss as learning experience for Cats
Steve Alford says UCLA put it all together against Kentucky 1:17

Steve Alford says UCLA put it all together against Kentucky

View More Video