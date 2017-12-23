Box score from Kentucky’s 83-75 loss to UCLA

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 9-2 after an 83-75 loss to unranked UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans on Saturday.
Next up for the seventh-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Louisville on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18
Never miss a local story.
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards, 6
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5
Steals: Kevin Knox, Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Killeya-Jones, 2
Blocks: Nick Richards, Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 1
Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments