Box score from Kentucky’s 83-75 loss to UCLA

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 9-2 after an 83-75 loss to unranked UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans on Saturday.

Next up for the seventh-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Louisville on Friday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, Nick Richards, 6

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

Steals: Kevin Knox, Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Killeya-Jones, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, Wenyen Gabriel, PJ Washington, 1

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.