Box score from Kentucky’s 90-61 victory over Louisville

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 10-2 after a 90-61 win over unranked Louisville in Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon.

Next up for the 16th-ranked Wildcats is a New Year’s Eve home game against Georgia on Sunday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24

Rebounds: Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel, 7

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: Quade Green, 3

