  • Louisville's David Padgett showers praise on Kentucky

    Louisville interim head basketball coach David Padgett talks to the media after his team’s 90-61 loss to Kentucky.

Louisville interim head basketball coach David Padgett talks to the media after his team's 90-61 loss to Kentucky.
Louisville interim head basketball coach David Padgett talks to the media after his team’s 90-61 loss to Kentucky. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 90-61 victory over Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 29, 2017 03:13 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 10-2 after a 90-61 win over unranked Louisville in Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon.

Next up for the 16th-ranked Wildcats is a New Year’s Eve home game against Georgia on Sunday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24

Rebounds: Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel, 7

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

Blocks: Nick Richards, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: Quade Green, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

    Louisville interim head basketball coach David Padgett talks to the media after his team's 90-61 loss to Kentucky.

Louisville's David Padgett showers praise on Kentucky

