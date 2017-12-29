Box score from Kentucky’s 90-61 victory over Louisville

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 10-2 after a 90-61 win over unranked Louisville in Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon.
Next up for the 16th-ranked Wildcats is a New Year’s Eve home game against Georgia on Sunday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24
Rebounds: Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel, 7
Assists: Quade Green, 5
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3
Blocks: Nick Richards, Wenyen Gabriel, 2
Turnovers: Quade Green, 3
