What David Padgett had to say after Louisville’s lopsided loss to Kentucky on Friday

Everything that Louisville Coach David Padgett had to say after the Cardinals’ 90-61 loss to Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon:

On how Kentucky looked compared to the UCLA game…

“Oh, I think the final score speaks for itself. They came right in to play. I’m not saying we didn’t, because we were in there for awhile until we got in foul trouble, but you know you just have to give them all some credit. They responded from a loss and they obviously made a lot more plays than we did.”

On Louisville losing momentum after going an 11-point run…

“Well, we got in foul trouble. And that’s not an excuse, that’s just the reality. Anas (Mahmoud) and Ray (Spalding) both pick up two fouls, V.J. (King) picked up a second foul and now you’re just trying to kind of just mix and match lineups to try and get to halftime and they took advantage of it. And again, you just have got to give them a lot of credit. We had to try and weather the storm there as much as we could to get to halftime and that’s when they made their run and we just couldn’t overcome it at the end of the day.”

On lack of aggressiveness by the Cardinals because of foul trouble…

“Well, we had a game plan that we wanted to come in and try to be confined, I guess, on defense. You know, just tight on defense, try to protect the paint because we knew they were going to make a point of trying to drive the ball. But what happens inevitably, they come out, they hit a couple long jump shots and now all of a sudden you get a little bit extended on defense and then the driving angles open up. So, like I said, this is going to sound like a broken record, but you have to give them a lot of credit. I mean they just were the much better basketball team.”

On being the head coach in this rivalry game…

“Well, if you were asking me that question right now I’d say it’s not very fun. Look, I’ve been a part of this as a player, an assistant and obviously the head coach and it’s an intense rivalry, but at the end of the day it’s just a basketball game. And you know, today we just played a team that was much better than we were.”

On how Anas Mahmoud played while in foul trouble…

“He was just trying to be aggressive and do what he does and block shots. You know, this was the day where we just couldn’t do anything right it seemed like. So, when it rains it pours I guess. But he was just trying to be aggressive.”

On what the halftime speech was…

“Well, I just told them, I said ‘Look, we’re going to get back in the game, but it’s got to be with our defense.’ And we came out and scored the first two or three possessions in the second half but we just didn’t get any stops. They scored their first four of five and that was the problem. We never could get close. So, today was kind of the first game all year and most of this credit goes to Kentucky, we let our offense affect our defense too much. We couldn’t get a stop. We had a low deflection total, we had five blocks, only three steals. So you know, just defensively we just couldn’t get ourselves going and I think a lot of that was because our offense wasn’t really working for us.”

On what the postgame speech was …

“Well look, we’ve got 18 ACC games starting on Tuesday, so we have got to bounce back. If we don’t learn from this then that’s when it gets really bad. You have to learn from this, but you just have to move on and get ready for Tuesday because that’s going to come up.”

On the three-point shooting …

“I’d be better service answering that question after watching the film. I think we forced it a little bit too much there when we didn’t have much of an inside presence. You know, you can’t rely on 3-point shooting to win every game, so that’s where we let our offense not making shots affect our defense.”

On who the team is heading into conference play…

“I don’t know if we’ve 100 percent found that yet. You know, we’re going to have to be a great defensive team. We’re going to have nights where we don’t shoot the ball well. We’ve had moments this year where we were able to overcome it with our defense, but we’re going to have to really rely on our defense. We have guys who have been on very good defensive teams before, we just have to get back to doing that, get back to the basics. There is going to be a lot of learning lessons from this game, we just have to build on those.”

On making plays to work around foul trouble…

“Look, I was just trying to find anything and everything that could at least get us to halftime. You know, I just kept saying if we could get to halftime and keep it close. You know, foul trouble is a part of the game. It’s something we’ve experienced before. We just couldn’t overcome it tonight.”