Georgia’s Yante Maten (1) and Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo (3) reacted to a play during the second half in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 66-61 New Year’s Eve victory over Georgia

Herald-Leader Staff Report

December 31, 2017 08:18 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 11-2 after a 66-61 win over Georgia in its Southeastern Conference opener in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.

Next up for the 16th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 21

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 11

Assists: Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2

Turnovers: Wenyen Gabriel, 3

