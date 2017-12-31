Box score from Kentucky’s 66-61 New Year’s Eve victory over Georgia

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 11-2 after a 66-61 win over Georgia in its Southeastern Conference opener in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.
Next up for the 16th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 21
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 11
Assists: Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, 4
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 3
Blocks: PJ Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2
Turnovers: Wenyen Gabriel, 3
