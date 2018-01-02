More Videos

  How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

    Kentucky will play on an opponent’s home floor for the first time this season when the Wildcats play at LSU on Wednesday.

Kentucky will play on an opponent's home floor for the first time this season when the Wildcats play at LSU on Wednesday.
UK Men's Basketball

As Kentucky embarks on first ‘true’ road game, is there reason to worry?

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

January 02, 2018 02:37 PM

Kentucky plays its first “true” road game of the season Wednesday at LSU. This does not concern John Calipari.

“My concern is how we play,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. “Not where we play.”

What Calipari wants to see is UK players sharing the ball on offense. He also wants to see players communicating with each other on defense.

Not sharing the ball or talking to teammates reflects an insecure player, Calipari said.

“You’re not comfortable,” Calipari said of such a player. That player is too self-absorbed, the UK coach said.

Calipari suggested that modern players are not susceptible to jittery play in games on the opponent’s court. He said it was a “totally different era” because youth basketball puts players in many pressurized situations.

Point guard Quade Green said the UK team, which is composed almost exclusively of freshmen or lightly tested sophomores, could depend on Calipari to guide it through a “true” road game.

“It’s what he’s been doing,” Green said. “Teaching all year.”

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

Wednesday

No. 17 Kentucky at LSU

When: 8:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 11-2 (1-0 SEC), LSU 9-3 (0-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 88-23

Last meeting: Kentucky won 92-85 on Feb. 7, 2017, in Lexington.

