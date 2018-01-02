Calipari sees challenge, not insult in Kentucky’s drop in top 25 poll

Kentucky dropped in The Associated Press poll despite beating two teams with a Ratings Percentage Index in the top 60 nationally. UK Coach John Calipari advised considering this as a challenge rather than an insult.
“We have to keep proving who we are,” Calipari said Tuesday. “. . . People watch us and don’t think we’re that good.”
Kentucky beat Louisville and Georgia last weekend. Those teams have an RPI of 39 and 60, respectively.
Calipari said he told the players the drop in The AP poll (from No. 16 to No. 17) was the consequence of one of two possibilities.
“(The voters) don’t think you’re good or I can’t coach,” he said. “ . . . Use it as fuel.”
Point guard Quade Green confirmed that Calipari mentioned the drop in the poll to the players. The drop of one spot was a “bother,” Green said.
