Calipari sees challenge, not insult in Kentucky’s drop in top 25 poll

Kentucky dropped in The Associated Press poll despite beating two teams with a Ratings Percentage Index in the top 60 nationally. UK Coach John Calipari advised considering this as a challenge rather than an insult.

“We have to keep proving who we are,” Calipari said Tuesday. “. . . People watch us and don’t think we’re that good.”

Kentucky beat Louisville and Georgia last weekend. Those teams have an RPI of 39 and 60, respectively.

Calipari said he told the players the drop in The AP poll (from No. 16 to No. 17) was the consequence of one of two possibilities.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“(The voters) don’t think you’re good or I can’t coach,” he said. “ . . . Use it as fuel.”

Point guard Quade Green confirmed that Calipari mentioned the drop in the poll to the players. The drop of one spot was a “bother,” Green said.

More Videos 0:52 Sunday showed how tough the SEC will be Pause 1:19 Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic 1:17 Another big game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1:04 Kentucky's use of isolation cells disturbs state official 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:13 Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament 0:43 These traps 'catch carpenter bees like crazy' 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch Kentucky guard Quade Green and Coach John Calipari talked about LSU guard Tremont Waters going into Wednesday night’s game in Baton Rouge. LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch Kentucky guard Quade Green and Coach John Calipari talked about LSU guard Tremont Waters going into Wednesday night’s game in Baton Rouge. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com