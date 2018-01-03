UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s Kentucky-LSU basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

January 03, 2018 12:36 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EST.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network　　

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Where to find SEC Network:　

▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

SEC Network broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jon Sundvold, analyst.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

    Kentucky will play on an opponent’s home floor for the first time this season when the Wildcats play at LSU on Wednesday.

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game? 1:22

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?
Trae Young has surprised even John Calipari 1:18

Trae Young has surprised even John Calipari
LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch 1:18

LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch

View More Video