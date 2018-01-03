Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) rebounded the ball against LSU forward Duop Reath (1) during Wednesday night’s game in Baton Rouge, La.
Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) rebounded the ball against LSU forward Duop Reath (1) during Wednesday night's game in Baton Rouge, La.
UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 74-71 victory at LSU

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 03, 2018 10:31 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference after a 74-71 win over LSU in Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday night.

Next up for the 17th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Knoxville to take on No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington, 18

Rebounds: Kevin Knox, 11

Assists: Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, 4

Steals: Wenyen Gabriel, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 2

Turnovers: Hamidou Diallo, 4

  • Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU

    Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talks about how UK overcame a five-point halftime deficit to beat LSU.

