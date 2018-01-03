Box score from Kentucky’s 74-71 victory at LSU

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference after a 74-71 win over LSU in Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday night.
Next up for the 17th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Knoxville to take on No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington, 18
Rebounds: Kevin Knox, 11
Assists: Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, 4
Steals: Wenyen Gabriel, 3
Blocks: PJ Washington, 2
Turnovers: Hamidou Diallo, 4
